Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Saracens and SOGO driving positive change

08.11.23
In association with
The Saracens Group can today announce that SOGO Mobility have agreed a deal to become the Automotive Partner of the Club.

This will see them become the Official Automotive and Car Leasing Partner of Saracens Men’s and Women’s rugby teams as well as the Group’s Netball Super League team, Saracens Mavericks.

The partnership will see SOGO provide cars and vans to the performance staff of all three teams. Along with providing a fleet of vehicles, the SOGO brand will be on display at StoneX Stadium for all Saracens home fixtures, as well as at the Hertfordshire Sports Village, proud home of the Saracens Mavericks.

Saracens Group CEO, Lucy Wray, said: “We are pleased to welcome SOGO as our exclusive automotive partner. The company’s innovative approach has already been great to see; providing all our staff and the wider Saracens family with an opportunity to access the latest and most environmentally friendly vehicles.”

Originally established in 1876, Saracens, who are current Gallagher Premiership Champions after their incredible title-winning season, are London's Premier Rugby Club. Their squad had the most representatives of any club in the top flight at the Rugby World Cup, with 13 players in France.

Seven of them were in the England squad, including captain Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly, Billy Vunipola and Theo Dan. Eroni Mawi took the the tournament by storm with Fiji, Marco Riccioni represented Italy, Theo McFarland was with Samoa, Nick Tompkins with Wales and new arrivals Juan Martin Gonzalez and Lucio Cinti for Argentina.

Saracens Women are the most successful side in the country, with three Allianz Premier 15s titles to their name since it was founded in 2017. They also have a number of internationals, with plenty on show at StoneX Stadium on a weekly basis.

The Mavericks were bought by the Saracens Group in 2019, and the vision is to make them in to industry leaders on and off the pitch.

Commenting on the move, Karl Howkins, Managing Director of SOGO, said: "It's great to team up with an elite sporting organisation like Saracens. Our values align around the community and a commitment to sustainability. All staff at Saracens will benefit from our ultra-flexible model of leasing, which enables them to lease a car on a monthly basis."

The partnership with Saracens adds to SOGO's existing sporting ties with Middlesex Cricket, the Sunsrisers Women's Cricket team and Ampthill Rugby.

