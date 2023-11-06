A-Z | Aled Davies
This week, it's the turn of our scrum-half Aled Davies, to take on the A-Z challenge.
A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?
Superman
B – Boyhood: Who was your favourite sporting idol growing up?
Steven Gerrard
C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?
Growing up on the farm
D – Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal? Carbonara
E – Education: What was your favourite subject in school?
P.E.
F – Film buff: What’s your favourite film?
Law Abiding Citizen
G – Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?
Manu Vunipola
H – Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?
Mallorca
I – Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?
Cameron Boon
J – Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad? Elliot Daly
K – Kick-off: What’s your favourite time of the day to play a match?
2pm
L – Languages: How many languages can you speak? Two
M – Music: Your favourite artist and song right now? Chris Brown - New flame, old but keep playing it at the moment
N – Number: Do you have a lucky number?
No
O – Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?
Football
P – Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?
A few best mates
Q – Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?
R – Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?
Owen Farrell
S – Superstitions: Do
you have any matchday routines?
Tie my boot laces first time on the pitch
T – Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had? Current, not much left.
U: Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?
Mako Vunipola
V – Verified: How often do you use social media?
A fair bit!
W – Worst fear: What are you most scared of? Heights
X – X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?
Yes (hand)
Y – Youth: Where did you grow up?
Carmarthen in West Wales
Z – Zoo: What’s your favourite animal? Dog
Sean Maitland