A-Z | Aled Davies

This week, it's the turn of our scrum-half Aled Davies, to take on the A-Z challenge.

A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?

Superman

B – Boyhood: Who was your favourite sporting idol growing up?

Steven Gerrard

C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?

Growing up on the farm

D – Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal? Carbonara

E – Education: What was your favourite subject in school?

P.E.

F – Film buff: What’s your favourite film?

Law Abiding Citizen

G – Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?

Manu Vunipola

H – Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?

Mallorca

I – Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?

Cameron Boon

J – Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad? Elliot Daly

K – Kick-off: What’s your favourite time of the day to play a match?

2pm

L – Languages: How many languages can you speak? Two

M – Music: Your favourite artist and song right now? Chris Brown - New flame, old but keep playing it at the moment

N – Number: Do you have a lucky number?

No

O – Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?

Football

P – Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?

A few best mates

Q – Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

R – Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?

Owen Farrell

S – Superstitions: Do

you have any matchday routines?

Tie my boot laces first time on the pitch

T – Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had? Current, not much left.

U: Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?

Mako Vunipola

V – Verified: How often do you use social media?

A fair bit!

W – Worst fear: What are you most scared of? Heights

X – X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?

Yes (hand)

Y – Youth: Where did you grow up?

Carmarthen in West Wales

Z – Zoo: What’s your favourite animal? Dog

