Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
A-Z | Aled Davies

06.11.23
In association with
Aled A Z
Saracens V Bathrugby Union2023/2024

This week, it's the turn of our scrum-half  Aled Davies, to take on the A-Z challenge.

 

A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be?
Superman

B – Boyhood: Who was your favourite sporting idol growing up?
Steven Gerrard

C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory?
Growing up on the farm

D – Dish: What’s your go-to pre-match meal? Carbonara

E – Education: What was your favourite subject in school?
P.E.

F – Film buff: What’s your favourite film?
Law Abiding Citizen

G – Groove: Who is the best dancer in the squad?
Manu Vunipola

H – Holiday: What’s your favourite holiday destination?
Mallorca

I – Inside: Who is the worst to sit beside in the dressing room?
Cameron Boon

J – Joker: Who is the funniest in the squad? Elliot Daly

K – Kick-off: What’s your favourite time of the day to play a match?
2pm

L – Languages: How many languages can you speak? Two

M – Music: Your favourite artist and song right now? Chris Brown - New flame, old but keep playing it at the moment

N – Number: Do you have a lucky number?
No

O – Others: What’s your favourite sport outside of rugby?
Football

P – Pal: Who is your best mate in the squad?
A few best mates

Q – Quirky: Who has the most interesting fashion sense?

R – Red Carpet: Who is the most famous contact in your phone?
Owen Farrell

S – Superstitions: Do
you have any matchday routines?
Tie my boot laces first time on the pitch

T – Trim: What’s the worst haircut you’ve ever had? Current, not much left.

U: Under pressure: Who in the squad would be the best in a bad situation?
Mako Vunipola

V – Verified: How often do you use social media?
A fair bit!

W – Worst fear: What are you most scared of? Heights

X – X-ray: Have you ever broken any bones?
Yes (hand)

Y – Youth: Where did you grow up?
Carmarthen in West Wales

Z – Zoo: What’s your favourite animal? Dog

In association with
Stonex Coming Next

Coming Next at StoneX

WITH THE WORLD CUP IN FRANCE NOW JUST A GLORIOUS MEMORY FOR RUGBY FANS, AND WITH ONLY A WEEK LEFT TO GO IN THE NEW WORLD RUGBY WXV TOURNAMENT IN NEW ZEALAND, BOTH SARACENS TEAMS CAN LOOK FORWARD TO RETURNING TO FULL STRENGTH LATER THIS MONTH. Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, Billy Vunipola, Maro Itoje, Ben […]

Shs Bhm

Saracens High School Round Up | Black History Month Carnival

BLACK HISTORY MONTH CULMINATED IN A CARNIVAL FOR THE LOCAL COMMUNITY. OCTOBER IS BLACK HISTORY MONTH IN THE UK. SOCIOLOGY TEACHER, MISS EKWEBELEM, TOLD THE CHILDREN, AT THE START OF HER ASSEMBLY ON MARY SEACOLE, WHY THE SCHOOL FOCUSES ON BLACK HISTORY IN OCTOBER. “We celebrate Black History throughout the school year but especially during […]

06.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index

