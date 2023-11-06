Coming Next at StoneX

WITH THE WORLD CUP IN FRANCE NOW JUST A GLORIOUS MEMORY FOR RUGBY FANS, AND WITH ONLY A WEEK LEFT TO GO IN THE NEW WORLD RUGBY WXV TOURNAMENT IN NEW ZEALAND, BOTH SARACENS TEAMS CAN LOOK FORWARD TO RETURNING TO FULL STRENGTH LATER THIS MONTH.

Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, Billy Vunipola, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Theo Dan and Jamie George were with England for their Bronze Final win in Paris over Argentina last weekend. That game also involved two more Saracens men, Lucio Cinti and Juan Martín González in the Pumas ranks.

Nick Tompkins (Wales) and Eroni Mawi (Fiji) have followed Theo McFarland (Samoa) back into domestic action after their exploits at the World Cup. The English cavalry is almost ready to return!

After today’s clash with Leicester tigers, Mark McCall’s men head to the north-east to meet the Falcons next weekend. The ‘Men in Black’ are also on the road the following week, although it is only a short trip to the Twickenham Stoop for a London derby clash with Harlequins.

The next men’s game at StoneX will be on Saturday, 25 November, when Pat Lam’s great entertainers, Bristol Bears are the visitors. Tickets are on sale now via the Saracens website.

The Saracens Women are also back in action at StoneX on Saturday, 18 November for an Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby clash with Loughborough Lightning.