Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Coming Next at StoneX

06.11.23
Stonex Coming Next
Saracens V Gloucester Hartpuryallianz Cup2023/2024

WITH THE WORLD CUP IN FRANCE NOW JUST A GLORIOUS MEMORY FOR RUGBY FANS, AND WITH ONLY A WEEK LEFT TO GO IN THE NEW WORLD RUGBY WXV TOURNAMENT IN NEW ZEALAND, BOTH SARACENS TEAMS CAN LOOK FORWARD TO RETURNING TO FULL STRENGTH LATER THIS MONTH.

Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, Billy Vunipola, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Theo Dan and Jamie George were with England for their Bronze Final win in Paris over Argentina last weekend. That game also involved two more Saracens men, Lucio Cinti and Juan Martín González in the Pumas ranks.

Nick Tompkins (Wales) and Eroni Mawi (Fiji) have followed Theo McFarland (Samoa) back into domestic action after their exploits at the World Cup. The English cavalry is almost ready to return!

After today’s clash with Leicester tigers, Mark McCall’s men head to the north-east to meet the Falcons next weekend. The ‘Men in Black’ are also on the road the following week, although it is only a short trip to the Twickenham Stoop for a London derby clash with Harlequins.

The next men’s game at StoneX will be on Saturday, 25 November, when Pat Lam’s great entertainers, Bristol Bears are the visitors. Tickets are on sale now via the Saracens website.

The Saracens Women are also back in action at StoneX on Saturday, 18 November for an Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby clash with Loughborough Lightning.

Aled A Z

A-Z | Aled Davies

This week, it's the turn of our scrum-half  Aled Davies, to take on the A-Z challenge.   A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be? Superman B – Boyhood: Who was your favourite sporting idol growing up? Steven Gerrard C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Growing up […]

06.11.23
Shs Bhm

Saracens High School Round Up | Black History Month Carnival

BLACK HISTORY MONTH CULMINATED IN A CARNIVAL FOR THE LOCAL COMMUNITY. OCTOBER IS BLACK HISTORY MONTH IN THE UK. SOCIOLOGY TEACHER, MISS EKWEBELEM, TOLD THE CHILDREN, AT THE START OF HER ASSEMBLY ON MARY SEACOLE, WHY THE SCHOOL FOCUSES ON BLACK HISTORY IN OCTOBER. “We celebrate Black History throughout the school year but especially during […]

06.11.23
