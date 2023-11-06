Saracens High School Round Up | Black History Month Carnival

BLACK HISTORY MONTH CULMINATED IN A CARNIVAL FOR THE LOCAL COMMUNITY. OCTOBER IS BLACK HISTORY MONTH IN THE UK. SOCIOLOGY TEACHER, MISS EKWEBELEM, TOLD THE CHILDREN, AT THE START OF HER ASSEMBLY ON MARY SEACOLE, WHY THE SCHOOL FOCUSES ON BLACK HISTORY IN OCTOBER.

“We celebrate Black History throughout the school year but especially during the month of October because we want to make sure that every single person, no matter where you come from, you feel included.”

The theme of Black History Month this year was ‘saluting our sisters.’ In assemblies and learning groups the children learnt about Black women who have made a difference. Some were famous women, such as Saracens legend Maggie Alphonsi, who is also patron of one of the school Houses. While others were friends and relatives who have been a particular inspiration.

Mrs Tobin is a new teacher at the school and was impressed by how Black History Month was marked:

‘I found it so refreshing to see a whole school thoughtfully engaging in marking Black History month. Can’t wait for next year!’

A poetry competition received lots of fantastic entries.

The winning poet this year was sixth form student, Uchindami, with her poem ‘I’m Tired of Giving Up’, about Rosa Parks. Uchindami was one of the young people selected to attend a creative writing workshop with British Ghanaian author, Joyce Efia Harmer. Harmer’s workshop was exceptional, and we look forward to reading the pupils’ own published works in future!

On the final day of the half term pupils were off timetable for a Black History Month drop-down afternoon. During the afternoon pupils learnt about political activist Claudia Jones and took part in an inter-house carnival costume competition. The artistic creations were vibrant and helped get everyone in the mood for the carnival.

The school seeks to be at the heart of the community in Grahame Park so embraced the opportunity to invite local families in to join the carnival celebration. There was music, food, art and poetry exhibitions, as well as stalls where pupils shared the culture of their home nations.

The Saracens teams always show their support for the High School and it was a special treat for the pupils to be joined by professional athletes at the carnival.

New Mavericks signing, Vicki Oyesola, ‘felt proud to be a part of the wider Saracens family’ and was ‘inspired by the creativity and engagement in learning about Black History.’

Saracens flanker, Andy Christie, was struck by ‘how passionate everyone involved was in making it a success.’

Saracens Mavericks’ Head Coach, Camilla Buchanan, summarised what was so special about the afternoon:

‘What was really cool to see was how many children were involved and engaged in the celebration but also the looks of pride on the kids’ faces whose heritage was being celebrated. Seeing their pride in their heritage is what it’s all about.’

Principal Stevens and his team look forward to hosting this event again next year but local residents will have many more opportunities before next October to come in and enjoy community at Saracens High School.