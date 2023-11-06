WXV Round Up

Your Saracens stars have been continuing to shine on the world stage of the last few weeks, as the WXV series has continued to serve up some thrilling moments.

In WXV1, Marlie Packer has led England the WXV1 title, following a victory over the Black Ferns

Packer has led from the front in more ways than one, crossing the line on several occasions too, alongside speedster Jess Breach, who has carried her club form from last season onto the international stage.

Scrum-half Ella Wyrwas also marked her first start for her country against Australia with a try too, as England look to put down a marker two years out from a home world cup.

It’s been a mixed bag for our Canadian pair, as McKinley Hunt and Sophie de Goede both scored in a bonus-point victory over Wales, before going down to England last weekend. They did finish on a high though, with victory over France to end the campaign.

De Goede has continued to lead from the front for her side, whilst Hunt has already shown that she is a shrewd accusation from Alex Austerberry ahead of the new season.

For Wales, they were unable to claim their first victory of the campaign against Australia this weekend. Georgia Evans scored in their defeat to Canada, but the side will have been buoyed by how they stuck with one of the best sides in the world. Despite a defeat to New Zealand the following week, it was a significant day for Donna Rose, as she made her first start for her country since returning from long-term injury.

In WXV2, Louise McMillan and Coreen Grant both played their part in the matchday 23, as Scotland secured victory over Japan to seal the WXV2 title. McMIllan has been ever-present for the side throughout the series, with Fi McIntosh and Beth Blacklock also part of the victorious squad.

There was no such luck for Lotte Clapp and the USA though, as they suffered a defeat to Italy to end their campaign in disappointing fashion.

Over in WXV3, there was more title success though, as Grace Moore helped Ireland seal the crown with a narrow 15-13 victory over Spain. It’s been a hugely positive campaign for the Irish and for Moore in particular, as she broke her international try drought by scoring in all three matches!

The WXV1 competition concludes this weekend in New Zealand, before our international stars return to StoneX ahead of the league season. It’s certainly not going to be on to miss.