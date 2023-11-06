Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

WXV Round Up

06.11.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Wxv Wrap
Canada V Wales: Wxv1 Wellington

Your Saracens stars have been continuing to shine on the world stage of the last few weeks, as the WXV series has continued to serve up some thrilling moments.

In WXV1, Marlie Packer has led England the WXV1 title, following a victory over the Black Ferns

Packer has led from the front in more ways than one, crossing the line on several occasions too, alongside speedster Jess Breach, who has carried her club form from last season onto the international stage.

Scrum-half Ella Wyrwas also marked her first start for her country against Australia with a try too, as England look to put down a marker two years out from a home world cup.

It’s been a mixed bag for our Canadian pair, as McKinley Hunt and Sophie de Goede both scored in a bonus-point victory over Wales, before going down to England last weekend. They did finish on a high though, with victory over France to end the campaign.

De Goede has continued to lead from the front for her side, whilst Hunt has already shown that she is a shrewd accusation from Alex Austerberry ahead of the new season.

For Wales, they were unable to claim their first victory of the campaign against Australia this weekend. Georgia Evans scored in their defeat to Canada, but the side will have been buoyed by how they stuck with one of the best sides in the world. Despite a defeat to New Zealand the following week, it was a significant day for Donna Rose, as she made her first start for her country since returning from long-term injury.

In WXV2, Louise McMillan and Coreen Grant both played their part in the matchday 23, as Scotland secured victory over Japan to seal the WXV2 title. McMIllan has been ever-present for the side throughout the series, with Fi McIntosh and Beth Blacklock also part of the victorious squad.

There was no such luck for Lotte Clapp and the USA though, as they suffered a defeat to Italy to end their campaign in disappointing fashion.

Over in WXV3, there was more title success though, as Grace Moore helped Ireland seal the crown with a narrow 15-13 victory over Spain. It’s been a hugely positive campaign for the Irish and for Moore in particular, as she broke her international try drought by scoring in all three matches!

The WXV1 competition concludes this weekend in New Zealand, before our international stars return to StoneX ahead of the league season. It’s certainly not going to be on to miss.

News

See all news
Aled A Z

A-Z | Aled Davies

This week, it's the turn of our scrum-half  Aled Davies, to take on the A-Z challenge.   A – Action: If you could be a superhero, which would you be? Superman B – Boyhood: Who was your favourite sporting idol growing up? Steven Gerrard C – Childhood: What is your favourite childhood memory? Growing up […]

06.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Stonex Coming Next

Coming Next at StoneX

WITH THE WORLD CUP IN FRANCE NOW JUST A GLORIOUS MEMORY FOR RUGBY FANS, AND WITH ONLY A WEEK LEFT TO GO IN THE NEW WORLD RUGBY WXV TOURNAMENT IN NEW ZEALAND, BOTH SARACENS TEAMS CAN LOOK FORWARD TO RETURNING TO FULL STRENGTH LATER THIS MONTH. Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, Billy Vunipola, Maro Itoje, Ben […]

Shs Bhm

Saracens High School Round Up | Black History Month Carnival

BLACK HISTORY MONTH CULMINATED IN A CARNIVAL FOR THE LOCAL COMMUNITY. OCTOBER IS BLACK HISTORY MONTH IN THE UK. SOCIOLOGY TEACHER, MISS EKWEBELEM, TOLD THE CHILDREN, AT THE START OF HER ASSEMBLY ON MARY SEACOLE, WHY THE SCHOOL FOCUSES ON BLACK HISTORY IN OCTOBER. “We celebrate Black History throughout the school year but especially during […]

06.11.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners