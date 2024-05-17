Our Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Sean Maitland to retire from rugby

17.05.24
Sean2
Sean1

Saracens can today reveal that Sean Maitland will retire from rugby at the end of the season.

The winger, who has been at the forefront of the game for well over a decade will hang up his boots after a stellar career both domestically and internationally.

The 35-year-old began his career in New Zealand where he was born, making his Canterbury debut at the age of just 17, and then the Crusaders at 19.

He represented New Zealand at Under 19s and Under 20s level, as well as the Maori All Blacks before making the move to the Northern Hemisphere.

He joined Glasgow Warriors in 2012 and was quickly recognised on the international front, making his Scotland debut in 2013 and also being called up to the victorious British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia in the same year.

His Scotland carneer resulted in 53 caps, including both the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups.

Joining Saracens from London Irish in 2016, he has played 147 times for the Men in Black and won three Premiership titles and two European crowns during his eight year spell at StoneX Stadium.

His try in the 2019 Final against Leinster was a crucial moment as Sarries secured their third European title at St James’ Park.

Maitland, who will be looking to sign off his trophy-filled career with another Premiership title had these words for everyone at Saracens.

“Saracens is such a special place and I cannot thank everyone enough. It is a place I will always treasure and I can’t wait to watch as a fan for years to come.

Thanks to everyone who has contributed to making my career so enjoyable from start to finish.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised Maitland’s influence in North London.

“We feel very fortunate to have shared the last eight years with Sean. He has been an outstanding competitor on the field and a brilliant team mate off it.

Sean is loyal, humble, fun and in his own quiet way has played a key role in driving the values we hold dear. He is respected by everyone and will be greatly missed by us all.

We would like to thank him for his outstanding contribution to the club and wish him, Nava, Lucy, Lilly and Louis all the best for the future."

Sale1

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 10-20 Sale Sharks

Saracens Men will be heading away to Northampton in the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals after they were beaten 20-10 by Sale Sharks at a sold-out StoneX Stadium. The Men in Black came up against a defensively robust Sharks outfit who starved Sarries and left North London with the win. In an eventful start to the match, […]

18.05.24
Thacker

SQUAD UPDATE | Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks can today provide the following squad update, ahead of this evening's clash with Manchester Thunder. Emma Thacker will be unavailable for the match, having picked up an ankle injury. This is being managed and she is expected to be out of action for a couple of weeks. Razia Quashie will also be unavailable […]

17.05.24
