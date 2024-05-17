SQUAD UPDATE | Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks can today provide the following squad update, ahead of this evening's clash with Manchester Thunder.

Emma Thacker will be unavailable for the match, having picked up an ankle injury. This is being managed and she is expected to be out of action for a couple of weeks.

Razia Quashie will also be unavailable against Thunder after a family bereavement. Everyone at Mavericks sends their support to Razia and her family.

With both players missing from this evening’s squad, Training Partner Azara Wilmot will be involved in the NSL side for the first time, with Anna Fairclough continuing in the 12-player squad.

Mavericks have also been boosted by the return to match fitness of Peace Akinyemi, who will take her place in the match day squad for the first time this season.