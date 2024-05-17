Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Ben Harris to depart for new challenge

17.05.24
Ben1
Ben2

Saracens can today reveal that Ben Harris will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old, who already has a wealth of experience both domestically and on the international front will embark on a new challenge next season.

The winger made 20 appearances for the Men in Black and has also represented Great Britain in the Olympics, as well as England Sevens.

Harris thanked the club for his time at Saracens.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Saracens for making my time here so enjoyable. The people I’ve met, the memories I’ve made on and off the pitch and the brilliant fan base have all made me proud to call this place home for the past four years.

I’m excited for what lies ahead and hopefully we can finish things on a high this season!”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall wished Harris well in his new challenge.

"Ben is a player with a unique skill set and we are confident that he has the ambition and drive to take his game forward in the years to come. He has been a popular and respected member of the group and we wish him well at his new club.”

Sale1

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 10-20 Sale Sharks

Saracens Men will be heading away to Northampton in the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals after they were beaten 20-10 by Sale Sharks at a sold-out StoneX Stadium. The Men in Black came up against a defensively robust Sharks outfit who starved Sarries and left North London with the win. In an eventful start to the match, […]

18.05.24
Sean2

Sean Maitland to retire from rugby

Saracens can today reveal that Sean Maitland will retire from rugby at the end of the season. The winger, who has been at the forefront of the game for well over a decade will hang up his boots after a stellar career both domestically and internationally. The 35-year-old began his career in New Zealand where […]

17.05.24
Thacker

SQUAD UPDATE | Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks can today provide the following squad update, ahead of this evening's clash with Manchester Thunder. Emma Thacker will be unavailable for the match, having picked up an ankle injury. This is being managed and she is expected to be out of action for a couple of weeks. Razia Quashie will also be unavailable […]

17.05.24
