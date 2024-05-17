Ben Harris to depart for new challenge

Saracens can today reveal that Ben Harris will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old, who already has a wealth of experience both domestically and on the international front will embark on a new challenge next season.

The winger made 20 appearances for the Men in Black and has also represented Great Britain in the Olympics, as well as England Sevens.

Harris thanked the club for his time at Saracens.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Saracens for making my time here so enjoyable. The people I’ve met, the memories I’ve made on and off the pitch and the brilliant fan base have all made me proud to call this place home for the past four years.

I’m excited for what lies ahead and hopefully we can finish things on a high this season!”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall wished Harris well in his new challenge.

"Ben is a player with a unique skill set and we are confident that he has the ambition and drive to take his game forward in the years to come. He has been a popular and respected member of the group and we wish him well at his new club.”