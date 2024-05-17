Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Dom Morris to leave Saracens

17.05.24
Saracens regret to announce that Dom Morris will leave the club at the end of the season.

The centre, who has spent this season on loan at the Ospreys will depart after the 23/24 campaign.

An academy graduate, Morris joined the club at just 15 years old and went on to make 61 appearances for the club.

His pace and devastating footwork made him a firm fan-favourite and he will be missed by all at StoneX Stadium.

Morris thanked everyone for their support.

“I would like to thank all the players, coaches, staff and fans for being a part of my journey and I will always look back at my time here with gratitude. I’ve made lifelong friends, memories and genuinely feel like I’ve grown from a boy to a man at this club having played here since the age of 15.

Saracens has been a big part of my family’s life and it will always hold a special place in my heart. Never in a million years did I think I’d put on the Saracens jersey, the team I grew up supporting, once, let alone be apart of this team for the last 9 years. I’ve had the privileged of playing along side some quality players and have loved every second of it.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall wished Morris all the best for the future.

“Dom is someone who is admired by teammates and staff alike. He worked incredibly hard at his game in the face of some serious injuries and played some outstanding rugby at his best. Dom was a great team mate and will be missed by us all.”

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 10-20 Sale Sharks

Saracens Men will be heading away to Northampton in the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals after they were beaten 20-10 by Sale Sharks at a sold-out StoneX Stadium. The Men in Black came up against a defensively robust Sharks outfit who starved Sarries and left North London with the win. In an eventful start to the match, […]

18.05.24
Sean Maitland to retire from rugby

Saracens can today reveal that Sean Maitland will retire from rugby at the end of the season. The winger, who has been at the forefront of the game for well over a decade will hang up his boots after a stellar career both domestically and internationally. The 35-year-old began his career in New Zealand where […]

17.05.24
SQUAD UPDATE | Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks can today provide the following squad update, ahead of this evening's clash with Manchester Thunder. Emma Thacker will be unavailable for the match, having picked up an ankle injury. This is being managed and she is expected to be out of action for a couple of weeks. Razia Quashie will also be unavailable […]

17.05.24
