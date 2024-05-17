Dom Morris to leave Saracens

Saracens regret to announce that Dom Morris will leave the club at the end of the season.

The centre, who has spent this season on loan at the Ospreys will depart after the 23/24 campaign.

An academy graduate, Morris joined the club at just 15 years old and went on to make 61 appearances for the club.

His pace and devastating footwork made him a firm fan-favourite and he will be missed by all at StoneX Stadium.

Morris thanked everyone for their support.

“I would like to thank all the players, coaches, staff and fans for being a part of my journey and I will always look back at my time here with gratitude. I’ve made lifelong friends, memories and genuinely feel like I’ve grown from a boy to a man at this club having played here since the age of 15.

Saracens has been a big part of my family’s life and it will always hold a special place in my heart. Never in a million years did I think I’d put on the Saracens jersey, the team I grew up supporting, once, let alone be apart of this team for the last 9 years. I’ve had the privileged of playing along side some quality players and have loved every second of it.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall wished Morris all the best for the future.

“Dom is someone who is admired by teammates and staff alike. He worked incredibly hard at his game in the face of some serious injuries and played some outstanding rugby at his best. Dom was a great team mate and will be missed by us all.”