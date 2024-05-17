OIlie Stonham to leave Saracens

Saracens can today confirm that Ollie Stonham will leave the club at the end of the season.

The versatile forward, who can play in the second-row and back-row is embarking on an exciting new challenge this summer.

The 23-year-old, who signed his first Sarries contract back in 2019 made 24 appearances for the first team and has also featured regularly at Ampthill on loan.

Stonham thanked everyone at the club.

“Thank you to everyone involved in my time at Saracens. I’m proud to have represented this amazing club and have made great memories.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall wished Stonham all the best in his new venture.

“Ollie has worked very hard at his game and has reaped the rewards for that hard work in some outstanding performances this year. He has a fantastic opportunity ahead of him and we wish him all the best and thank him for all he has done for the club.”