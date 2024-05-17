Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Sale Sharks (GPR - Rd 18)

17.05.24
Ben1
Ben2

Ben Earl believes Saracens Men are starting to look like the team they want to be as they head towards the Gallagher Premiership play-offs.

The Men in Black welcome Sale Sharks for the final round of the regular season, safe in the knowledge that a victory will see them secure a home semi-final at StoneX Stadium.

Sarries, who have won their last three matches head in to this game in fine form and will be looking to extend that run as Alex Sanderson’s Sharks make the journey down to North London, for a game that they need to win to ensure a place in the top four.

The coaches have made just two changes from the side that impressively defeated Bristol last weekend, with Christian Judge coming in to the front-row to add power to the scrum, and Sean Maitland on the right wing.

Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Judge will start in the front-row, with Maro Itoje and Hugh Tizard in the second-row.

Juan Martin Gonzalez, Ben Earl and Tom Willis will be looking to give the side more front-foot ball with their dynamism and physicality.

Ivan van Zyl and captain Owen Farrell will steer the ship as half-backs, whilst midfield duo of Nick Tompkins and Lucio Cinti continue their partnership.

Tom Parton starts on the left wing, with Maitland on the right, replacing Rotimi Segun who misses out through injury, and in-form Elliot Daly at full-back.

On the bench there is plenty of firepower, with the likes of Eroni Mawi, Nick Isiekwe, Theo McFarland and Billy Vunipola all ready to add their quality.

Earl can’t wait for another opportunity for the squad to grow on Saturday.

“It feels like we’re building nicely towards the kind of team we want to be.

It’s the most connected this squad has been and we have always felt like a team that gets better towards the end of the season.

There is still loads to get excited about and we need to keep showing that fight, attitude and focus from the last few weeks.”

Saracens Men team to play Sale Sharks:

1 Mako Vunipola

2 Jamie George

3 Christian Judge

4 Maro Itoje

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Owen Farrell

11 Tom Parton

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Lucio Cinti

14 Sean Maitland

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Marco Riccioni

19 Nick Isiekwe

20 Theo McFarland

21 Billy Vunipola

22 Aled Davies

23 Alex Goode

