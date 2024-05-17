Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

TEAM NEWS | Exeter Chiefs Women vs Saracens Women (Allianz PWR Rd 16)

17.05.24
Match Preview Exe
Saracens Women V Sale Sharks Women Allianz Pwr Rugby Union

Fullback Sarah McKenna feels that her side will be able to find another gear this weekend against Exeter Chiefs.

After a victory against Sale Sharks last weekend, Saracens Women will be looking to keep the confidence building as they head down to the West Country and McKenna feels that they can really begin to build on the principles they worked on against Sale.

"We knew it was going to be a bit disorganised against Sale with people coming back from international duty and being embedded back into the Sarries structures. We knew it wasn't going to be the perfect performance, but we're excited to build on those principles this weekend and get stuck into it against Exeter."

It's a big challenge at Sandy Park against last season's finalists, but McKenna insists that the focus remains firmly on what she and her teammates can do ahead of kick-off.

"We're excited to be going down to Exeter. It's a match that doesn't need much to get yourself excited for, but we'll continue to focus on ourselves. We're all excited to see what we can do down there."

Ahead of this one, Alex Austerberry has made three changes to the starting XV from last weekend's victory over Sale.

Up front, Akina Gondwe and May Campbell continue, with Donna Rose starting in place of Kelsey Clifford.

The second-row remains unchanged, with Fi McIntosh and Emma Taylor packing down, whilst in the back-row, Georgia Evans continues alongside captain Marlie Packer, with Poppy Cleall returning to the side at 8.

It's an all-Red Rose halfback pairing, with Ella Wyrwas and Zoe Harrison starting, whilst Beth Blacklock comes into the side at inside centre, alongside Sydney Gregson.

The back-three sees Jess Breach, Coreen Grant and Sarah McKenna continue after impressing last weekend.

Amongst the replacements, Bryony Field, Carmen Tremelling and Kelsey Clifford will provide front-row impact, with Louise McMillan and Grace Moore providing further power off the bench.

Leanne Infante and Amelia MacDougall are again named as the halfback cover, with Sophie Bridger reverting to the bench.

McKenna has been splitting her time between playing and coaching this season and the Red Rose admitted that the combined role was one that has helped her understand what is needed out on the pitch from both sides of the fence.

"I don't think I look at the game too differently with that coaching hat on now as well. I've been coaching for a good few years, so I've always played with that hat on ever so slightly. As a player, it means that I can understand what the coaches may be wanting from the sidelines and transfer that over to the players, but it's also totally different when you're out there on the pitch as a player. You need to be able to manage the emotions and the momentum of the game without over-analysing things, which I suppose the coaching side of things helps with."

Saracens Women's Team vs Exeter Chiefs:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe
2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell
3.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose
4.⁠ ⁠⁠Fi McIntosh
5.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Taylor
6.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans
7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Captain)
8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall
9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas
10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison
11.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach
12.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock
13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson
14.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant
15.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

Replacements:
16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field
17.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling
18.⁠ ⁠⁠Kesley Clifford
19.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan
20.⁠ ⁠⁠Grace Moore
21.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante
22.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall
23.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger

Please note for Saracens fans travelling to Exeter, that there are road closures on the M4 this weekend.

Sean2

Sean Maitland to retire from rugby

Saracens can today reveal that Sean Maitland will retire from rugby at the end of the season. The winger, who has been at the forefront of the game for well over a decade will hang up his boots after a stellar career both domestically and internationally. The 35-year-old began his career in New Zealand where […]

17.05.24
Thacker

SQUAD UPDATE | Saracens Mavericks

Saracens Mavericks can today provide the following squad update, ahead of this evening's clash with Manchester Thunder. Emma Thacker will be unavailable for the match, having picked up an ankle injury. This is being managed and she is expected to be out of action for a couple of weeks. Razia Quashie will also be unavailable […]

17.05.24
Ben1

Ben Harris to depart for new challenge

Saracens can today reveal that Ben Harris will leave the club at the end of the season. The 24-year-old, who already has a wealth of experience both domestically and on the international front will embark on a new challenge next season. The winger made 20 appearances for the Men in Black and has also represented […]

17.05.24
