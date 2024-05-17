TEAM NEWS | Exeter Chiefs Women vs Saracens Women (Allianz PWR Rd 16)

Fullback Sarah McKenna feels that her side will be able to find another gear this weekend against Exeter Chiefs.

After a victory against Sale Sharks last weekend, Saracens Women will be looking to keep the confidence building as they head down to the West Country and McKenna feels that they can really begin to build on the principles they worked on against Sale.

"We knew it was going to be a bit disorganised against Sale with people coming back from international duty and being embedded back into the Sarries structures. We knew it wasn't going to be the perfect performance, but we're excited to build on those principles this weekend and get stuck into it against Exeter."

It's a big challenge at Sandy Park against last season's finalists, but McKenna insists that the focus remains firmly on what she and her teammates can do ahead of kick-off.

"We're excited to be going down to Exeter. It's a match that doesn't need much to get yourself excited for, but we'll continue to focus on ourselves. We're all excited to see what we can do down there."

Ahead of this one, Alex Austerberry has made three changes to the starting XV from last weekend's victory over Sale.

Up front, Akina Gondwe and May Campbell continue, with Donna Rose starting in place of Kelsey Clifford.

The second-row remains unchanged, with Fi McIntosh and Emma Taylor packing down, whilst in the back-row, Georgia Evans continues alongside captain Marlie Packer, with Poppy Cleall returning to the side at 8.

It's an all-Red Rose halfback pairing, with Ella Wyrwas and Zoe Harrison starting, whilst Beth Blacklock comes into the side at inside centre, alongside Sydney Gregson.

The back-three sees Jess Breach, Coreen Grant and Sarah McKenna continue after impressing last weekend.

Amongst the replacements, Bryony Field, Carmen Tremelling and Kelsey Clifford will provide front-row impact, with Louise McMillan and Grace Moore providing further power off the bench.

Leanne Infante and Amelia MacDougall are again named as the halfback cover, with Sophie Bridger reverting to the bench.

McKenna has been splitting her time between playing and coaching this season and the Red Rose admitted that the combined role was one that has helped her understand what is needed out on the pitch from both sides of the fence.

"I don't think I look at the game too differently with that coaching hat on now as well. I've been coaching for a good few years, so I've always played with that hat on ever so slightly. As a player, it means that I can understand what the coaches may be wanting from the sidelines and transfer that over to the players, but it's also totally different when you're out there on the pitch as a player. You need to be able to manage the emotions and the momentum of the game without over-analysing things, which I suppose the coaching side of things helps with."

Saracens Women's Team vs Exeter Chiefs:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe

2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Donna Rose

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Fi McIntosh

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Taylor

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Captain)

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Jess Breach

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Kesley Clifford

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Grace Moore

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger

Please note for Saracens fans travelling to Exeter, that there are road closures on the M4 this weekend.