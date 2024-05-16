Cameron Boon advised to retire from rugby

Saracens regret to announce that Cameron Boon has been advised to retire from rugby at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old, who made 11 appearances for the first team has unfortunately made the decision to retire based on medical grounds/

Boon represented both England and Ireland at age-grade level and his incredible lineout knowledge will be missed by all at the club.

Boon showed his gratitude to the club.

“Thank you to everyone who has been involved in my rugby career and giving me the opportunity to live a young lads dream.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised Boon’s brilliant attitude.

“Boony has had a very difficult experience as a player due to the number of injuries he has hd to contend with. A real student of the game, he has potential to become an outstanding coach. We wish him well for his future.”