Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Ralph Adams Hale to retire from rugby

16.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Ralph2
Ralph1

Saracens regret to announce that Ralph Adams-Hale will retire from rugby at the end of the season.

The loosehead prop has had a string of injuries which unfortunately have forced him to make the tough decision to hang up his boots.

The 27-year-old, who came through the academy at Saracens made 29 appearances for the club including a memorable performance in the 2019 Premiership Final at Twickenham.

Adams-Hale thanked everyone at the club.

“Having been with Saracens since I was 16, I’ve made the difficult decision to retire at the end of the season due to injury.

It was not an easy choice to make, and I deeply wish I could keep playing, however I have been medically advised to retire because of my shoulder and I must prioritise my long-term health and well-being.

Reflecting on my time in rugby, at my childhood club of Harpenden RFC and then Saracens, I’m so grateful for all the opportunities, challenges and triumphs that have shaped me both on and off the field. I have grown up through the club and I know the values that Saracens holds at its core will always be with me. Wherever I end up next, I’ll have the friendships I’ve gained and always feel part of the club.

I want to thank everyone at the club, physios, coaches, S&C, players and everyone else for being part of my journey. Your skill and belief in me always drove me to bigger and better things.

Finally, thank you to all the supporters, you make the dream of playing professional rugby possible and for that I’m forever grateful.

See you around

Ralph.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall credited Ralph’s effort at Saracens.

“Ralph has faced up to some incredibly difficult challenges during his career with a resolve that has earned him the respect of everyone at the club.

In his relatively short career, we got to see a gifted and talented player  but more importantly a selfless, positive team mate. We of course wish Ralph all the best for the future.”

Partners

