Ralph Adams Hale to retire from rugby

Saracens regret to announce that Ralph Adams-Hale will retire from rugby at the end of the season.

The loosehead prop has had a string of injuries which unfortunately have forced him to make the tough decision to hang up his boots.

The 27-year-old, who came through the academy at Saracens made 29 appearances for the club including a memorable performance in the 2019 Premiership Final at Twickenham.

Adams-Hale thanked everyone at the club.

“Having been with Saracens since I was 16, I’ve made the difficult decision to retire at the end of the season due to injury.

It was not an easy choice to make, and I deeply wish I could keep playing, however I have been medically advised to retire because of my shoulder and I must prioritise my long-term health and well-being.

Reflecting on my time in rugby, at my childhood club of Harpenden RFC and then Saracens, I’m so grateful for all the opportunities, challenges and triumphs that have shaped me both on and off the field. I have grown up through the club and I know the values that Saracens holds at its core will always be with me. Wherever I end up next, I’ll have the friendships I’ve gained and always feel part of the club.

I want to thank everyone at the club, physios, coaches, S&C, players and everyone else for being part of my journey. Your skill and belief in me always drove me to bigger and better things.

Finally, thank you to all the supporters, you make the dream of playing professional rugby possible and for that I’m forever grateful.

See you around

Ralph.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall credited Ralph’s effort at Saracens.

“Ralph has faced up to some incredibly difficult challenges during his career with a resolve that has earned him the respect of everyone at the club.

In his relatively short career, we got to see a gifted and talented player but more importantly a selfless, positive team mate. We of course wish Ralph all the best for the future.”