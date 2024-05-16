Saracens confirm Academy Leavers

Saracens can today confirm the leavers from the academy at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Sam Asotasi, Harry Legg, Anthony Mark, Jasper Mcguire, Francis Moore, Alex Wardell, Luca Fahy, Jenson McInulty and Jevaughn Warren will all depart for new challenges following the conclusion of the current campaign.

Mike Hynard, Academy Manager paid tribute to their enormous effort at StoneX Stadium.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to watch these young men grow and develop as people and players over the last couple of years.

Their attitude and behaviour has been a true reflection of the Saracens Academy environment. They will always be part of the Saracens family and I look forward to seeing them continue to grow and flourish in the next chapter of their journeys.”