Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Website Banner V5 Rw (1)

Foundation Matchday | What's On?

16.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Found1
Found2

Saturday's match against Sale Sharks is the Foundation Take Over game!

Twice a season, the Saracens Foundation take over a home game, turning it into a day of raising awareness and money for the charity.

We have a load of activations going on at the game and there are lots of ways to get involved:

Sweepstake

Enter the Foundation sweepstake to be in with a chance of winning a ball signed by both captains and directors of rugby. Simply guess the final score and first try scorer to be in with a chance of winning. You can enter online or in person by seeking out one of our volunteers in a red t shirt!

Beer on Tap

Head down to the Greene King Sampling bar to pick up a pint and support the Foundation! 100% of the cost of the beer sold will go directly to the Foundation, all the more reason to raise a toast and support our projects in the community.

Head to the Greene King sampling bar at the end of the Olympic Bar to enjoy while stocks last! A huge thank you to Greene King, without whom Beer on Tap would not be possible.

Lucky Dip

Over on the Oasis, the Foundation’s lucky dip game gives you the chance to win anything from a Saracens lunch box to Marco Riccioni’s match worn, signed away shirt from the 2021-2022 season!

Half Time Performances

The Foundation Take Over wouldn’t be complete without a performance from Love to Dance (our over-50s dance project) and Strictly Sarries (our disability dance provision)! Keep your eyes peeled on the pitch at half time to see them perform.

What your support goes towards

The Foundation has had a fantastic year, impacting over 90,000 people in our local community, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our Saracens family.

We fundraise all the money to run our projects in the community so days like our Foundation Take Overs are so important to keep us changing lives in North London and Hertfordshire.

If you would like to support the Foundation or come and see our work in action, please don’t hesitate to get in touch at foundationinfo@saracens.net

Wardell1

Saracens confirm Academy Leavers

Saracens can today confirm the leavers from the academy at the end of the 2023/24 season. Sam Asotasi, Harry Legg, Anthony Mark, Jasper Mcguire, Francis Moore, Alex Wardell, Luca Fahy, Jenson McInulty and Jevaughn Warren will all depart for new challenges following the conclusion of the current campaign. Mike Hynard, Academy Manager paid tribute to […]

16.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
16.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Mulipola

Mulipola and Swiel to leave Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Logovi’i Mulipola and Tim Swiel will depart the club at the end of the season. The duo, who both arrived earlier in the season on short-term loan deals have been superb additions both on and off the pitch. Mulipola made six appearances in the front-row including in the Investec Champions Cup, […]

16.05.24
In association with
City Index City Index

