Foundation Matchday | What's On?

Saturday's match against Sale Sharks is the Foundation Take Over game!

Twice a season, the Saracens Foundation take over a home game, turning it into a day of raising awareness and money for the charity.

We have a load of activations going on at the game and there are lots of ways to get involved:

Sweepstake

Enter the Foundation sweepstake to be in with a chance of winning a ball signed by both captains and directors of rugby. Simply guess the final score and first try scorer to be in with a chance of winning. You can enter online or in person by seeking out one of our volunteers in a red t shirt!

Beer on Tap

Head down to the Greene King Sampling bar to pick up a pint and support the Foundation! 100% of the cost of the beer sold will go directly to the Foundation, all the more reason to raise a toast and support our projects in the community.

Head to the Greene King sampling bar at the end of the Olympic Bar to enjoy while stocks last! A huge thank you to Greene King, without whom Beer on Tap would not be possible.

Lucky Dip

Over on the Oasis, the Foundation’s lucky dip game gives you the chance to win anything from a Saracens lunch box to Marco Riccioni’s match worn, signed away shirt from the 2021-2022 season!

Half Time Performances

The Foundation Take Over wouldn’t be complete without a performance from Love to Dance (our over-50s dance project) and Strictly Sarries (our disability dance provision)! Keep your eyes peeled on the pitch at half time to see them perform.

What your support goes towards

The Foundation has had a fantastic year, impacting over 90,000 people in our local community, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our Saracens family.

We fundraise all the money to run our projects in the community so days like our Foundation Take Overs are so important to keep us changing lives in North London and Hertfordshire.

If you would like to support the Foundation or come and see our work in action, please don’t hesitate to get in touch at foundationinfo@saracens.net