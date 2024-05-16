Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Mulipola and Swiel to leave Saracens

Mulipola and Swiel to leave Saracens

16.05.24

City Index City Index
Mulipola
Swiel2

Saracens can confirm that Logovi’i Mulipola and Tim Swiel will depart the club at the end of the season.

The duo, who both arrived earlier in the season on short-term loan deals have been superb additions both on and off the pitch.

Mulipola made six appearances in the front-row including in the Investec Champions Cup, with Swiel featuring against Leinster.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised their influence at Saracens.

“Logo and Tim have both made a significant impact at the club in a short space of time. They have brought wisdom and perspective to the group and we feel grateful to have had them as part of the journey we have been on this season. We thank them both and wish them well.”

Wardell1

Saracens confirm Academy Leavers

Saracens can today confirm the leavers from the academy at the end of the 2023/24 season. Sam Asotasi, Harry Legg, Anthony Mark, Jasper Mcguire, Francis Moore, Alex Wardell, Luca Fahy, Jenson McInulty and Jevaughn Warren will all depart for new challenges following the conclusion of the current campaign. Mike Hynard, Academy Manager paid tribute to […]

16.05.24

City Index City Index
Found1

Foundation Matchday | What's On?

Saturday's match against Sale Sharks is the Foundation Take Over game! Twice a season, the Saracens Foundation take over a home game, turning it into a day of raising awareness and money for the charity. We have a load of activations going on at the game and there are lots of ways to get involved: […]

16.05.24

City Index City Index
