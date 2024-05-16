Mulipola and Swiel to leave Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Logovi’i Mulipola and Tim Swiel will depart the club at the end of the season.

The duo, who both arrived earlier in the season on short-term loan deals have been superb additions both on and off the pitch.

Mulipola made six appearances in the front-row including in the Investec Champions Cup, with Swiel featuring against Leinster.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall praised their influence at Saracens.

“Logo and Tim have both made a significant impact at the club in a short space of time. They have brought wisdom and perspective to the group and we feel grateful to have had them as part of the journey we have been on this season. We thank them both and wish them well.”