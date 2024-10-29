Saracens Under 18s Fixtures Confirmed

Saracens are excited to reveal the fixture list for the 2024/25 Premiership U18 Academy League!

Saracens Under-18s will kick start their Academy League season in January travelling to Bristol in the first round of this years contest.

After finishing in fifth for the last two campaigns, Saracens will be keen on improving their standing in a condensed U18 League.

Sarries’ future stars will travel to Shaftesbury Park in round one to face Bristol on Saturday 4th January before coming up against Gloucester in second round.

Mike Hynard’s group will then host Exeter Chiefs at the StoneX on Saturday 18th January, before heading to reigning champions Bath the following week.

Saracens U18s will then head back home to face Harlequins in an age-grade London derby at the StoneX Stadium on Saturday 8th February.

Both U18s games at the StoneX will be free entry, allowing everyone the chance to watch the next generation of Saracens players in action.