Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Saracens Under 18s Fixtures Confirmed

29.10.24
Premiership Rugby Under 18s League Finals Day
Premiership Rugby Under 18s League Finals Day

Saracens are excited to reveal the fixture list for the 2024/25 Premiership U18 Academy League!

Saracens Under-18s will kick start their Academy League season in January travelling to Bristol in the first round of this years contest.

After finishing in fifth for the last two campaigns, Saracens will be keen on improving their standing in a condensed U18 League.

Sarries’ future stars will travel to Shaftesbury Park in round one to face Bristol on Saturday 4th January before coming up against Gloucester in second round.

Mike Hynard’s group will then host Exeter Chiefs at the StoneX on Saturday 18th January, before heading to reigning champions Bath the following week.

Saracens U18s will then head back home to face Harlequins in an age-grade London derby at the StoneX Stadium on Saturday 8th February.

Both U18s games at the StoneX will be free entry, allowing everyone the chance to watch the next generation of Saracens players in action.

Five Saracens named in England 23 to take on New Zealand

Head Coach Steve Borthwick has named five Saracens in his team to play New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday 2 November (kick-off 3.10pm, live on TNT Sports). Jamie George will lead England as captain, supported by four vice-captains: Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge and George Ford. Theo Dan and Nick Isiekwe are […]

29.10.24
Premiership Cup Preview | Ealing host Saracens in Group C Opener

The Premiership Rugby Cup campaign kicks off this weekend with Saracens traveling to Ealing Trailfinders. As the cup enters its second year of participation from both Premiership and Championship clubs, the competition has proven to be a breeding ground for developing the next generation of talent, allowing players to gain valuable experience in regular first-team […]

29.10.24
