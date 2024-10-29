Press Notes | Alysha Corrigan

Canadian international Alysha Corrigan was on-hand to speak to the press this week, ahead of Saturday’s clash with Exeter Chiefs.

After a run of games back in a Saracens shirt, having returned to the club in the summer, Corrigan highlighted how much she was enjoying being back at the club.

“I’ve been really enjoying being back. It’s like I’ve never left. The league has become so much more competitive as well which is really fun. There are lots of new faces since I was last here, but it feels the same and it’s so nice to be back. There are lots of internationals from so many different countries in this league which makes it so competitive and great to be a part of.”

It's been a fantastic start to the season for Saracens, with four bonus-point victories. As the squad starts to come back together with the return of the international players from WXV, Corrigan explained that it has been a case of trying to find a balance in terms of combinations on the pitch, as players look to try and link up with new combinations.

“We are happy with our recent performances. We’ve been trying to figure out some new combinations which is the same for everyone across the league. It’s a case of trying to get on the same page as quickly as we can. There are lots of positives from last week, but lots of things we can improve upon as well.”

Last weekend’s match against Gloucester-Hartpury will go down as one of the games of the season, as Saracens won out in a 13-try thriller!

Corrigan left when asked to reflect on the match and praised the resolve her side showed to come back from a deficit to secure the win.

“If you ask the defence coaches, they probably weren’t overly thrilled with Sunday! But it was an amazing game and for us, being able to come back from being down on the scoreboard is huge. It really builds confidence in the group. We knew lots of tries were going to be scored, so it was about coming together and seeing out the game.”

Last season was the first time that Saracens had secured a victory down at Sandy Park. However, the Chiefs have made an unbeaten start to the league season too and Corrigan is expecting a physical match.

“Exeter is always a tough game away from home. They are physical, well-drilled and stick to their systems. They have lots of individual players that are going to make big impacts and can change a game, so it’s going to be a great match.”

It’s been a brutal run of fixtures for Sarries, with consecutive fixtures against all of last season’s top four. Corrigan though, admitted that these were the games that players get excited for.

“These are the games that we get excited for and the games we love to play in. Last week was huge for the club as we were going up against the champions and saying goodbye to Leanne. The league this year is so strong that it’s going to be like that week-in, week-out. As a player it makes it very exciting.”