Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Five Saracens named in England 23 to take on New Zealand

29.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England Rugby Camp
England Training Session

Head Coach Steve Borthwick has named five Saracens in his team to play New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday 2 November (kick-off 3.10pm, live on TNT Sports).

Jamie George will lead England as captain, supported by four vice-captains: Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge and George Ford.

Theo Dan and Nick Isiekwe are also named amongst the replacements.

We’re excited for the challenge of playing against one of the best teams in world rugby,” said Borthwick.

“We’ll need to be accurate, keep our discipline, and maintain a level of intensity throughout the match, from the first whistle to the final moment.

"With just two games at Allianz Stadium in our last 15, it’s fantastic to be returning to play in front of our home crowd again. The energy and passion of our supporters always gives the team an extra lift.

ENGLAND v NEW ZEALAND  

Saturday 2 November 2024

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 3.10pm (GMT)

15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 6 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 65 caps)

12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 27 caps)

11. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 35 caps)

9. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 6 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 62 caps) – vice-captain

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 93 caps) – captain  

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 41 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 84 caps) – vice-captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps)

6. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 7 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 53 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 33 caps) – vice-captain

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 14 caps)

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 2 caps)

18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 115 caps)

19. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 11 caps)

20. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 5 caps)

21. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 17 caps)

22. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 7 caps)

23. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 96 caps)vice captain

News

Saracens V London Irish Premiership Cup 2022/2023

Premiership Cup Preview | Ealing host Saracens in Group C Opener

The Premiership Rugby Cup campaign kicks off this weekend with Saracens traveling to Ealing Trailfinders. As the cup enters its second year of participation from both Premiership and Championship clubs, the competition has proven to be a breeding ground for developing the next generation of talent, allowing players to gain valuable experience in regular first-team […]

29.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 10 28 At 14.00.07

Tom Willis nominated for Gallagher Player of the Month!

Tom Willis has deservedly been nominated for Gallagher Player of the Month for October! The number eight has been in incredible form this season, and in October he was the standout performer in all four matches against Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins, Bristol Bears and Leicester Tigers. The following four players have been shortlisted for October’s Gallagher […]

29.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

