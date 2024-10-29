Five Saracens named in England 23 to take on New Zealand

Head Coach Steve Borthwick has named five Saracens in his team to play New Zealand at Allianz Stadium , Twickenham on Saturday 2 November (kick-off 3.10pm, live on TNT Sports).

Jamie George will lead England as captain, supported by four vice-captains: Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge and George Ford.

Theo Dan and Nick Isiekwe are also named amongst the replacements.

“We’re excited for the challenge of playing against one of the best teams in world rugby,” said Borthwick.

“We’ll need to be accurate, keep our discipline, and maintain a level of intensity throughout the match, from the first whistle to the final moment.

"With just two games at Allianz Stadium in our last 15, it’s fantastic to be returning to play in front of our home crowd again. The energy and passion of our supporters always gives the team an extra lift.”

ENGLAND v NEW ZEALAND

Saturday 2 November 2024

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 3.10pm (GMT)

15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 6 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 65 caps)

12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 27 caps)

11. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 35 caps)

9. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 6 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 62 caps) – vice-captain

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 93 caps) – captain

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 41 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 84 caps) – vice-captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps)

6. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 7 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 53 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 33 caps) – vice-captain

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 14 caps)

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 2 caps)

18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 115 caps)

19. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 11 caps)

20. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 5 caps)

21. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 17 caps)

22. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 7 caps)

23. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 96 caps) – vice captain