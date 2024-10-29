Premiership Cup Preview | Ealing host Saracens in Group C Opener

The Premiership Rugby Cup campaign kicks off this weekend with Saracens traveling to Ealing Trailfinders.

As the cup enters its second year of participation from both Premiership and Championship clubs, the competition has proven to be a breeding ground for developing the next generation of talent, allowing players to gain valuable experience in regular first-team action throughout the 2023/24 season.

Saracens head to Trailfinders Sports Club for the first time in three years this weekend. Having last met in the two-legged final of the 2020/21 Championship, this upcoming game will showcase new talent across both camps.

In the last three years, Trailfinders have gone from strength to strength in England’s second tier. Finishing in the top two for the last seven years, Ealing won their first Championship title the year after falling short at the StoneX.

Having also finished last campaign seven points clear at the top of the table, Ben Ward’s side will be hoping to achieve back-to-back titles this season, with a Premiership play-off opportunity up for grabs.

Currently sitting in second place in the Championship, Ealing joins Saracens in Group C of the Premiership Cup. The other matchup in the group will see near neighbours Harlequins face their Championship partner club, London Scottish.

With both teams making positive starts to their respective league campaigns, Group C promises to be hotly contested, with Harlequins placed just outside the play-off positions heading into the international break. Meanwhile, London Scottish have toppled Championship powerhouses Cornish Pirates and Doncaster Knights in the opening rounds of the league season, putting other teams on notice.

Ealing come into this weekend off the back of an impressive performance against Ampthill a fortnight ago, recording a 92-0 win at the Trailfinders Sports Club. The hosts ran in 14 tries, including two from former Saracen Reuben Bird-Tulloch.

Having also hosted Edinburgh in a mid-season friendly last Saturday, Ealing will head into this clash with good momentum, looking to repeat their unbeaten run in the cup group stage.

The Men in Black will also look to improve upon their achievements from the last Premiership Cup campaign. With home match-ups against both London Scottish and Harlequins, Saracens' future stars will be put to the test across three London derbies this coming month.