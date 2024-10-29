Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Premiership Cup Preview | Ealing host Saracens in Group C Opener

29.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens V London Irish Premiership Cup 2022/2023
Ealing Trailfinders V Saracens Trailfinders Challenge Cup

The Premiership Rugby Cup campaign kicks off this weekend with Saracens traveling to Ealing Trailfinders.

As the cup enters its second year of participation from both Premiership and Championship clubs, the competition has proven to be a breeding ground for developing the next generation of talent, allowing players to gain valuable experience in regular first-team action throughout the 2023/24 season.

Saracens head to Trailfinders Sports Club for the first time in three years this weekend. Having last met in the two-legged final of the 2020/21 Championship, this upcoming game will showcase new talent across both camps.

In the last three years, Trailfinders have gone from strength to strength in England’s second tier. Finishing in the top two for the last seven years, Ealing won their first Championship title the year after falling short at the StoneX.

Having also finished last campaign seven points clear at the top of the table, Ben Ward’s side will be hoping to achieve back-to-back titles this season, with a Premiership play-off opportunity up for grabs.

Currently sitting in second place in the Championship, Ealing joins Saracens in Group C of the Premiership Cup. The other matchup in the group will see near neighbours Harlequins face their Championship partner club, London Scottish.

With both teams making positive starts to their respective league campaigns, Group C promises to be hotly contested, with Harlequins placed just outside the play-off positions heading into the international break. Meanwhile, London Scottish have toppled Championship powerhouses Cornish Pirates and Doncaster Knights in the opening rounds of the league season, putting other teams on notice.

Ealing come into this weekend off the back of an impressive performance against Ampthill a fortnight ago, recording a 92-0 win at the Trailfinders Sports Club. The hosts ran in 14 tries, including two from former Saracen Reuben Bird-Tulloch.

Having also hosted Edinburgh in a mid-season friendly last Saturday, Ealing will head into this clash with good momentum, looking to repeat their unbeaten run in the cup group stage.

The Men in Black will also look to improve upon their achievements from the last Premiership Cup campaign. With home match-ups against both London Scottish and Harlequins, Saracens' future stars will be put to the test across three London derbies this coming month.

 

News

See all news
Saracens V London Irish Premiership Cup 2022/2023

Premiership Cup Preview | Ealing host Saracens in Group C Opener

The Premiership Rugby Cup campaign kicks off this weekend with Saracens traveling to Ealing Trailfinders. As the cup enters its second year of participation from both Premiership and Championship clubs, the competition has proven to be a breeding ground for developing the next generation of talent, allowing players to gain valuable experience in regular first-team […]

29.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 10 28 At 14.00.07

Tom Willis nominated for Gallagher Player of the Month!

Tom Willis has deservedly been nominated for Gallagher Player of the Month for October! The number eight has been in incredible form this season, and in October he was the standout performer in all four matches against Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins, Bristol Bears and Leicester Tigers. The following four players have been shortlisted for October’s Gallagher […]

29.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Onside

Saracens Foundation | Get Onside

Get Onside aims to reduce the reoffending of prisoners at HMYOI Feltham & HMP The Mount. The form that our support takes varies with each participant but includes the same three core stages – in prison, in work and in the community. We aim to keep our participants on a consistent path towards a life […]

29.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross