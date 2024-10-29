Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Tom Willis nominated for Gallagher Player of the Month!

29.10.24
Saracens V Leicester Tigers Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Tom Willis has deservedly been nominated for Gallagher Player of the Month for October!

The number eight has been in incredible form this season, and in October he was the standout performer in all four matches against Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins, Bristol Bears and Leicester Tigers.

The following four players have been shortlisted for October’s Gallagher Player of the Month:

Olly Cracknell (Leicester Tigers)
Gabriel Ibitoye (Bristol Bears)
Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby)
Tom Willis (Saracens)

To cast your vote for Gallagher Player of the Month, click here:

Onside

Saracens Foundation | Get Onside

Get Onside aims to reduce the reoffending of prisoners at HMYOI Feltham & HMP The Mount. The form that our support takes varies with each participant but includes the same three core stages – in prison, in work and in the community. We aim to keep our participants on a consistent path towards a life […]

29.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

