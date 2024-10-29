Tom Willis nominated for Gallagher Player of the Month!

Tom Willis has deservedly been nominated for Gallagher Player of the Month for October!

The number eight has been in incredible form this season, and in October he was the standout performer in all four matches against Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins, Bristol Bears and Leicester Tigers.

The following four players have been shortlisted for October’s Gallagher Player of the Month:

Olly Cracknell (Leicester Tigers)

Gabriel Ibitoye (Bristol Bears)

Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby)

Tom Willis (Saracens)

