Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Saracens Multi-Academy Trust Round-Up

29.10.24
In association with
StoneX
News Template

SARACENS SIXTH FORM MEETS THE NEEDS OF ALL LEARNERS, TEACHING T LEVELS AS WELL AS AN EXTENSIVE RANGE OF A LEVELS.

Michael Muhammed teaches T Level Business. T Levels are the new gold standard in vocational education and are a popular pathway for many students at Saracens High School.

The Barnet school, unique in the area for championing these career-focused qualifications, has expanded its offering to include T Level Business. Esther is one of almost 100 students studying a T Level at the sixth form in Colindale and is confident it is preparing her well for a future in healthcare:

‘T Level Health is definitely the best fit for me. I love the lessons with Miss Ekwebelem [who is a midwife and part- time T Level Health Tutor] in the T Level Centre and the Middlesex University ward at StoneX is unbelievable!’

Each T Level includes an in-depth industry placement that lasts at least 45 days.

Esther and her peers have been gaining vital work experience at Grace House Care Home, Jewish Care, and Middlesex University. While T Level Digital students have benefitted from placements at Quinn London, Methods, and 21k Media.

Mr Muhammad is the charismatic teacher of T Level Business and can understand why T Levels are so popular with parents as well as young people:

‘T Levels equip students with the skills they need to join the workforce but also carry UCAS points for those who decide to pursue university study. The hands-on experience keeps the young people engaged in their classroom studies and is proving to be a perfect balance for so many students.’

Year 11 pupils across Barnet are invited to Saracens High School on 20th November to find out more about T Levels.

News Template

Press Notes | Alysha Corrigan

Canadian international Alysha Corrigan was on-hand to speak to the press this week, ahead of Saturday’s clash with Exeter Chiefs. After a run of games back in a Saracens shirt, having returned to the club in the summer, Corrigan highlighted how much she was enjoying being back at the club. “I’ve been really enjoying being […]

29.10.24
In association with
StoneX
Premiership Rugby Under 18s League Finals Day

Saracens Under 18s Fixtures Confirmed

Saracens are excited to reveal the fixture list for the 2024/25 Premiership U18 Academy League! Saracens Under-18s will kick start their Academy League season in January travelling to Bristol in the first round of this years contest. After finishing in fifth for the last two campaigns, Saracens will be keen on improving their standing in […]

England Rugby Camp

Five Saracens named in England 23 to take on New Zealand

Head Coach Steve Borthwick has named five Saracens in his team to play New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday 2 November (kick-off 3.10pm, live on TNT Sports). Jamie George will lead England as captain, supported by four vice-captains: Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge and George Ford. Theo Dan and Nick Isiekwe are […]

29.10.24
In association with
StoneX

