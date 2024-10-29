Saracens Multi-Academy Trust Round-Up

SARACENS SIXTH FORM MEETS THE NEEDS OF ALL LEARNERS, TEACHING T LEVELS AS WELL AS AN EXTENSIVE RANGE OF A LEVELS.

Michael Muhammed teaches T Level Business. T Levels are the new gold standard in vocational education and are a popular pathway for many students at Saracens High School.

The Barnet school, unique in the area for championing these career-focused qualifications, has expanded its offering to include T Level Business. Esther is one of almost 100 students studying a T Level at the sixth form in Colindale and is confident it is preparing her well for a future in healthcare:

‘T Level Health is definitely the best fit for me. I love the lessons with Miss Ekwebelem [who is a midwife and part- time T Level Health Tutor] in the T Level Centre and the Middlesex University ward at StoneX is unbelievable!’

Each T Level includes an in-depth industry placement that lasts at least 45 days.

Esther and her peers have been gaining vital work experience at Grace House Care Home, Jewish Care, and Middlesex University. While T Level Digital students have benefitted from placements at Quinn London, Methods, and 21k Media.

Mr Muhammad is the charismatic teacher of T Level Business and can understand why T Levels are so popular with parents as well as young people:

‘T Levels equip students with the skills they need to join the workforce but also carry UCAS points for those who decide to pursue university study. The hands-on experience keeps the young people engaged in their classroom studies and is proving to be a perfect balance for so many students.’

Year 11 pupils across Barnet are invited to Saracens High School on 20th November to find out more about T Levels.