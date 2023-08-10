Our Partners
Seven Saracens in England 23 to take on Wales

10.08.23
Saracens have had seven players named in the matchday 23 to take on Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

Owen Farrell returns to captain the side, Ben Earl makes his first start for his country, and they will be joined by Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Billy Vunipola and Elliot Daly in the starting XV.

Theo Dan, who made his debut last Saturday in Cardiff is named amongst the replacements.

“We are very much looking forward to our return to Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, and the opportunity to play in front of our supporters again,” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“England versus Wales is always a special fixture, and we are pleased to be playing the visitors again so soon."

Saturday’s Summer Nations Series clash against Wales which will be shown live and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, with games against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday 19 August, and Fiji at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 26 August to follow before the start of Rugby World Cup in France in September.

ENGLAND v WALES
Saturday 12 August 2023
Twickenham Stadium, London
Kick-off: 5.30pm

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps)
14. Henry Arundell (Racing 92, 7 caps)
13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 16 caps)
12. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 11 caps)
11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 57 caps)
10. Owen Farrell © (Saracens, 106 caps)
9. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 13 caps)
1. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 79 caps)
2. Jamie George (Saracens, 77 caps)
3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 26 caps)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 67 caps)
5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)
6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 97 caps)
7. Ben Earl (Saracens, 15 caps)
8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 68 caps)

Replacements:
16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 1 cap)
17. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 49 caps)
18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 100 caps)
19. Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 20 caps)
20. Jack Willis (Toulouse, 10 caps)
21. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 122 caps)
22. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 82 caps)
23. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 19 caps)

Partners

See all partners