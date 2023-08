We're excited to reveal our brand new 2023/24 Castore home kit!

The famous black and red kit, pictured above, modelled by Zoe Harrison, Donna Rose, Owen Farrell and Andy Christie is an exciting new look for the upcoming campaign.

See it for yourself at our first home match of the season when we take on Gloucester at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 16th September.

The kit is available in-store and online, order yours NOW!