Six Saracens to face Ireland in Dublin

Saracens have had six players named in the England matchday squad for Saturday's Summer Nations Series clash against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola and Elliot Daly will start in the Irish capital, with Theo Dan named on the bench.

“It is a great challenge against the number one ranked team in the world and we are all excited for this fixture,” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“The game will be excellent preparation for us ahead of the Rugby World Cup.”

Commenting on Owen Farrell’s omission from the match day 23, Steve Borthwick said: “In my original planning for the Summer Nations Series and as part of our Rugby World Cup preparation, Owen Farrell was due to be selected to play in this Saturday’s Test match in Dublin.

“However, in light of the fact that so much of Owen’s training and match preparation time this week has been significantly affected and interrupted by the disciplinary process, I have not selected him in the matchday 23. Owen will travel to Ireland with our full support.

“Owen understands the situation, but is of course disappointed, as I am, that he is missing such a special game that he would otherwise have played in.”

Saturday’s Summer Nations Series clash against Ireland will be shown live and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

IRELAND v ENGLAND

Saturday 19 August 2023

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 5.30pm

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 24 caps)

14. Anthony Watson (unattached, 55 caps)

13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 17 caps)

12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 51 caps)

11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 58 caps)

10. George Ford – vice-captain (Sale Sharks, 83 caps)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 123 caps)

1. Ellis Genge – vice-captain (Bristol Bears, 50 caps)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 78 caps)

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 27 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 68 caps)

5. David Ribbans (Toulon, 6 caps)

6. Courtney Lawes © (Northampton Saints, 98 caps)

7. Ben Earl (Saracens, 16 caps)

8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 69 caps)

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 1 cap)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 80 caps)

18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps)

20. Jack Willis (Toulouse, 11 caps)

21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 88 caps)

22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 22 caps)

23. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 12 caps)