Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Sam Asotasi joins Saracens Academy

17.08.23
asotasi3
aso1

Saracens is excited to confirm the arrival of Samoan prospect Sam Asotasi.

The 20-year-old, who can play across the back-row has joined the Senior Academy and will spend the 2023/24 season on loan at Ampthill in the Championship to gain regular game time.

Asotasi, who stands at 6ft 2” and weights 106kg has represented Samoa ‘A’, Under 20’s and also their 7’s training squad for the Commonwealth Games.

The Samoan is excited for a new challenge in North London.

“I love everything and everyone at Saracens. I’m surrounded by good people in the club. I’m enjoying every training session as well, I am so lucky.”

Academy Manager Mike Hynard is looking forward to seeing Asotasi develop at Saracens.

“We are very pleased Sam has agreed to join Saracens. He’s an exciting young back row player that possesses many of the qualities that will ensure he maximises the opportunities in this environment.

We look forward to watching Sam grow and develop over the next couple of years and I’m sure he will be a great addition to the Saracens family.”

bill2

Six Saracens to face Ireland in Dublin

Saracens have had six players named in the England matchday squad for Saturday's Summer Nations Series clash against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola and Elliot Daly will start in the Irish capital, with Theo Dan named on the bench. “It is a great challenge against the number […]

17.08.23
owen1

Disciplinary Update | Owen Farrell

Owen Farrell appeared before an independent judicial committee via video link having received a red card for an act of foul play, contrary to Law 9.13, in the Summer Nations Series match between England and Wales on Saturday 12th August 2023. Law 9.13 - A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. […]

15.08.23
