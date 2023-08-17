Sam Asotasi joins Saracens Academy

Saracens is excited to confirm the arrival of Samoan prospect Sam Asotasi.

The 20-year-old, who can play across the back-row has joined the Senior Academy and will spend the 2023/24 season on loan at Ampthill in the Championship to gain regular game time.

Asotasi, who stands at 6ft 2” and weights 106kg has represented Samoa ‘A’, Under 20’s and also their 7’s training squad for the Commonwealth Games.

The Samoan is excited for a new challenge in North London.

“I love everything and everyone at Saracens. I’m surrounded by good people in the club. I’m enjoying every training session as well, I am so lucky.”

Academy Manager Mike Hynard is looking forward to seeing Asotasi develop at Saracens.

“We are very pleased Sam has agreed to join Saracens. He’s an exciting young back row player that possesses many of the qualities that will ensure he maximises the opportunities in this environment.

We look forward to watching Sam grow and develop over the next couple of years and I’m sure he will be a great addition to the Saracens family.”