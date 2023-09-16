Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

StoneX Double Header on 23 September

16.09.23
dble header
Saracens v Exeter ChiefsAllianz Premier15s2022/2023

Both Saracens Men and Women are readying themselves for a Cup Double Header on 23 September. 

After a summer without rugby, both sides will return to StoneX stadium in the Premiership Cup and Allianz Cup respectively. 

For the men’s side, this will be their second home fixture of the cup campaign, as they take on Championship side Nottingham (2pm,) whilst the women will be opening their cup campaign against London rivals Harlequins (7pm,) in what is sure to be a high-octane encounter.

It’s set to be a bumper day of rugby at StoneX Stadium, with the Rugby World Cup clash between England and Chile being shown before the women take on Harlequins under the lights. 

Sarries Men secured a 56-0 victory over Championship side Nottingham when they last met, and this is set to be another entertaining encounter. With plenty of fresh faces looking to make their mark, this really will be a celebration of rugby in North London. 

For the women’s team, they will be renewing their rivalry with Harlequins after success in The Duel last season, as they look to go one further in the Allianz Cup, having lost out in last year's final at Sandy Park.

With plenty of new signings set to take to the StoneX turf for the first time, it’s set to be a match filled with intrigue. 

Tickets for both matches are on sale now and you can secure your seat here

News

See all news
dble header

StoneX Double Header on 23 September

Both Saracens Men and Women are readying themselves for a Cup Double Header on 23 September.  After a summer without rugby, both sides will return to StoneX stadium in the Premiership Cup and Allianz Cup respectively.  For the men’s side, this will be their second home fixture of the cup campaign, as they take on […]

engteam1

Six Saracens selected to face Japan

Saracens will have six players in the England matchday squad to face Japan in Nice on Sunday night. Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly will start, with Theo Dan and Billy Vunipola on the bench. “It was both pleasing and important that we were able to start our Rugby World Cup campaign […]

15.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
News-Template

Saracens Women name team for Warriors Women Friendly

Ahead of tomorrow's friendly with Warriors Women, Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has named an extended squad to travel to Sixways. Amongst the group, there are a mixture of exciting new faces and seasoned Sarries stars, as the extended squad looks to get some much needed minutes in the legs, ahead of the start of […]

15.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners