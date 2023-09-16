StoneX Double Header on 23 September

Both Saracens Men and Women are readying themselves for a Cup Double Header on 23 September.

After a summer without rugby, both sides will return to StoneX stadium in the Premiership Cup and Allianz Cup respectively.

For the men’s side, this will be their second home fixture of the cup campaign, as they take on Championship side Nottingham (2pm,) whilst the women will be opening their cup campaign against London rivals Harlequins (7pm,) in what is sure to be a high-octane encounter.

It’s set to be a bumper day of rugby at StoneX Stadium, with the Rugby World Cup clash between England and Chile being shown before the women take on Harlequins under the lights.

Sarries Men secured a 56-0 victory over Championship side Nottingham when they last met, and this is set to be another entertaining encounter. With plenty of fresh faces looking to make their mark, this really will be a celebration of rugby in North London.

For the women’s team, they will be renewing their rivalry with Harlequins after success in The Duel last season, as they look to go one further in the Allianz Cup, having lost out in last year's final at Sandy Park.

With plenty of new signings set to take to the StoneX turf for the first time, it’s set to be a match filled with intrigue.

Tickets for both matches are on sale now and you can secure your seat here