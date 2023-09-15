Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Six Saracens selected to face Japan

15.09.23
engteam1
engteam2

Saracens will have six players in the England matchday squad to face Japan in Nice on Sunday night.

Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly will start, with Theo Dan and Billy Vunipola on the bench.

“It was both pleasing and important that we were able to start our Rugby World Cup campaign with a good win against Argentina last Saturday.” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“It was incredible to see so many of our supporters in the stadium in Marseille. Their support means a great deal to the team. We hope that we were able to provide the supporters both here in France and at home with some great memories, and we are setting out to do the same again this Sunday in Nice.

“After another good week’s preparation in Le Touquet, we are looking forward to the challenge of playing a Japan side that will be full of confidence following their comprehensive win over Chile in their opening fixture of the competition.”

ENGLAND v JAPAN
Sunday 17 September 2023
Stade de Nice
Kick-off: 9pm (local time)

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 27 caps)
14. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 74 caps)
13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 20 caps)
12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 54 caps)
11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 60 caps)
10. George Ford – vice-captain (Sale Sharks, 86 caps)
9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)
1. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 83 caps)
2. Jamie George (Saracens, 80 caps)
3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 63 caps)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 71 caps)
5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 12 caps)
6. Courtney Lawes – captain (Northampton Saints, 101 caps)
7. Ben Earl (Saracens, 19 caps)
8. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 22 caps)

Replacements:
16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 4 caps)
17. Ellis Genge – vice-captain (Bristol Bears, 53 caps)
18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)
19. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 4 caps)
20. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 70 caps)
21. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 124 caps)
22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 25 caps)
23. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 15 caps)

Partners

