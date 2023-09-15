Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

Saracens Women name team for Warriors Women Friendly

15.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
News-Template
broom promo

Ahead of tomorrow's friendly with Warriors Women, Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has named an extended squad to travel to Sixways.

Amongst the group, there are a mixture of exciting new faces and seasoned Sarries stars, as the extended squad looks to get some much needed minutes in the legs, ahead of the start of the cup campaign.

Youngsters Joia Bennett, Jess Cockett and Amelia MacDougall could all get their first minutes in a Saracens senior shirt, whilst new signings Bryony Field, Nic Haynes, Chloe Broom, Suzie Flower and Jemma-Jo Linkins could also feature for the side for the first time.

Canadian international Emma Taylor is also set to get her first minutes since returning to the club, having arrived in the UK from Canada in the last week.

Despite a number of players being away with their respective international sides, the likes of May Campbell, Sonia Green, Leanne Infante and Sarah McKenna will no doubt bring all their experience to the table at Sixways.

Ahead of the Allianz Cup opener next weekend against London rivals Harlequins Women, this test against a hungry Warriors Women side will allow the coaching team to assess where the squad currently is at, heading into the cup campaign.

 

Travelling Squad to face Warriors Women:

Forwards:

Joia Bennett, May Campbell, Jess Cockett, Mica Evans, Bryony Field, Chloe Flanagan, Mica Gooding, Sonia Green, Nic Haynes, Sharifa Kasolo, Jeanina Layola, Sophie Tansley, Emma Taylor

Backs:

Isla Alejandro, Lucy Biggs, Chloe Broom, Hannah Casey, Suzie Flowers, Anna Goddard, Sydney Gregson, Leanne Infante, Jemma-Jo Linkins, Amelia MacDougall, Sarah McKenna, Cara Wardle, Flo Williams

News

See all news
News-Template

Saracens Women name team for Warriors Women Friendly

Ahead of tomorrow's friendly with Warriors Women, Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has named an extended squad to travel to Sixways. Amongst the group, there are a mixture of exciting new faces and seasoned Sarries stars, as the extended squad looks to get some much needed minutes in the legs, ahead of the start of […]

15.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
loz2

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Gloucester Rugby (PRC - Rd 2)

Alex Lozowski will captain Saracens for the very first time on Saturday, and he has spoken of his immense pride at being given the honour for the Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Gloucester. The centre, who has made 160 appearances for the Men in Black will lead the side out as they look to get […]

15.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
u18s2

Under 18s trials at StoneX Stadium!

Want to be the next Saracens star? We're hosting a trial day at StoneX Stadium in October to find exactly that! Jack Pattinson, Under 18s Head Coach is excited to see the potential stars in the group. "We understand that talent development is a non-linear journey. Players will develop at different rates and at different […]

14.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners