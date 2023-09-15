Saracens Women name team for Warriors Women Friendly

Ahead of tomorrow's friendly with Warriors Women, Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has named an extended squad to travel to Sixways.

Amongst the group, there are a mixture of exciting new faces and seasoned Sarries stars, as the extended squad looks to get some much needed minutes in the legs, ahead of the start of the cup campaign.

Youngsters Joia Bennett, Jess Cockett and Amelia MacDougall could all get their first minutes in a Saracens senior shirt, whilst new signings Bryony Field, Nic Haynes, Chloe Broom, Suzie Flower and Jemma-Jo Linkins could also feature for the side for the first time.

Canadian international Emma Taylor is also set to get her first minutes since returning to the club, having arrived in the UK from Canada in the last week.

Despite a number of players being away with their respective international sides, the likes of May Campbell, Sonia Green, Leanne Infante and Sarah McKenna will no doubt bring all their experience to the table at Sixways.

Ahead of the Allianz Cup opener next weekend against London rivals Harlequins Women, this test against a hungry Warriors Women side will allow the coaching team to assess where the squad currently is at, heading into the cup campaign.

Travelling Squad to face Warriors Women:

Forwards:

Joia Bennett, May Campbell, Jess Cockett, Mica Evans, Bryony Field, Chloe Flanagan, Mica Gooding, Sonia Green, Nic Haynes, Sharifa Kasolo, Jeanina Layola, Sophie Tansley, Emma Taylor

Backs:

Isla Alejandro, Lucy Biggs, Chloe Broom, Hannah Casey, Suzie Flowers, Anna Goddard, Sydney Gregson, Leanne Infante, Jemma-Jo Linkins, Amelia MacDougall, Sarah McKenna, Cara Wardle, Flo Williams