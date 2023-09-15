Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Gloucester Rugby (PRC - Rd 2)

15.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
loz2
loz1

Alex Lozowski will captain Saracens for the very first time on Saturday, and he has spoken of his immense pride at being given the honour for the Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Gloucester.

The centre, who has made 160 appearances for the Men in Black will lead the side out as they look to get their Cup campaign back on track in their first home match of the new season.

Summer signings Ollie Hoskins and Tom Parton will both make their debuts, and Tom Willis will make his first start since making the move from Bordeaux.

In the front-row Sam Crean starts for the first time in over a year after recovering from a knee injury, and he is joined by experienced duo Tom Woolstencroft and Hoskins.

Callum Hunter-Hill partners Nick Isiekwe in the second-row, and the back-row of Nathan Michelow, Toby Knight and Willis will be looking to dominate the battle at the breakdown.

Aled Davies makes his first start of the campaign at scrum-half, with Manu Vunipola continuing in the 10 shirt.

Olly Hartley and captain Lozowski start in the midfield, with a lighting quick back-three of Alex Lewington, Ben Harris and Tom Parton.

On the bench there is an exciting blend of youth and experience, with the likes of Ivan van Zyl, Alex Goode and Rotimi Segun ready to be called upon when required.

Lozowski is immensely proud to be leading the team out on Saturday.

“To be afforded the chance to captain a team and a club I care so much about is a privilege and a responsibility that I’m very grateful for.

We want to make sure we bounce back from last week and the chance to play in front of our own supporters is exactly what we need to make sure we do that.”

Tickets are still available, click here to grab yours!

Saracens Men team to play Gloucester Rugby:

1 Sam Crean

2 Tom Woolstencroft

3 Ollie Hoskins

4 Callum Hunter-Hill

5 Nick Isiekwe

6 Nathan Michelow

7 Toby Knight

8 Tom Willis

9 Aled Davies

10 Manu Vunipola

11 Alex Lewington

12 Olly Hartley

13 Alex Lozowski (c)

14 Ben Harris

15 Tom Parton

Replacements:

16 Kapeli Pifeleti

17 Jevaughn Warren

18 Christian Judge

19 Alex Wardell

20 Samson Adejimi

21 Ivan Van Zyl

22 Alex Goode

23 Rotimi Segun

