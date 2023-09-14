Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Under 18s trials at StoneX Stadium!

14.09.23
u18s2
u18s1

Want to be the next Saracens star? We're hosting a trial day at StoneX Stadium in October to find exactly that!

Jack Pattinson, Under 18s Head Coach is excited to see the potential stars in the group.

"We understand that talent development is a non-linear journey. Players will develop at different rates and at different times. We want to ensure the door is always open for young, aspiring players to come into our Academy. Our U18 Open trial is a brilliant opportunity for coaches and teachers to nominate these players.

Our recruitment model is based around four pillars:

  1. Behaviours: How hard-working, committed, disciplined or tough is the individual?
  2. Skill: What skillset does the individual have? This can be fundamental game skills (i.e., skills everyone needs to play the game, such as catch pass, tackle, carry and breakdown) or positional skills (i.e., scrum half passing, front row scrummaging)
  3. Game IQ: How well does the individual recognise and adapt to the time and space afforded to them? How quickly do they see visual cues or triggers that support their decision making?
  4. Athletic potential: How does the individual physically impact games? For example, top-end speed, acceleration, change of direction, lateral movement, abrasive in contact, set-piece demands such as jumping or lifting in the lineout.

If an individual meets at least one of the above pillars, we would love to see what they can bring to our environment."

Need the info?

  • Location: StoneX Stadium
  • Date: Thursday 26th October
  • Times will be communicated by Friday 13th October players have booked
  • Nomination window closes Friday 13th October 9am.
  • Link to sign up: https://forms.gle/DyGykLf1KZ5pcpdF7

prem1

All-Access Premiership Rugby Docuseries Launches Exclusively on Prime Video Worldwide on October 12th

Prime Video will showcase the gripping behind-the-scenes drama from our title winning 2022-23 season as Mud, Sweat and Tears: Premiership Rugby takes fans behind the scenes of a sport like no other to witness the triumph and heartache of elite-level Rugby Union. Mud, Sweat and Tears: Premiership Rugby will give Prime members never-before-seen access when […]

14.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
showdheader2

The Showdown in Association with City Index 4 | On General Sale Now!

Tickets to The Showdown 4, in association with City Index, are now ON SALE to the General Public! Last season over 55,000 of you enjoyed a rugby masterclass as our Men in Black took to the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to dominate 36-24 over our London rivals Harlequins. This season it's round two as […]

12.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index

