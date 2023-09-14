All-Access Premiership Rugby Docuseries Launches Exclusively on Prime Video Worldwide on October 12th

Prime Video will showcase the gripping behind-the-scenes drama from our title winning 2022-23 season as Mud, Sweat and Tears: Premiership Rugby takes fans behind the scenes of a sport like no other to witness the triumph and heartache of elite-level Rugby Union.

Mud, Sweat and Tears: Premiership Rugby will give Prime members never-before-seen access when it launches worldwide on Prime Video on October 12.

The documentary features the likes of England captain Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Lewis Ludlam, Fin Smith, George Ford, Chris Ashton and Gus Warr amongst others.

The two-part series examines what makes a Premiership Rugby winner - showcasing the incredible super-human talent on the field as well as the jeopardy and drama of elite-level sport.

Premiership Rugby Chief Executive Officer Simon Massie-Taylor said: "Rugby is a unique and hugely entertaining sport.

“And the Gallagher Premiership is one of closest and hard-fought competitions in the game - full of history, intense rivalries and characters.

“We are thrilled to work with Prime Video and Fulwell 73 to tell the story of last season, which we hope existing rugby fans and new audiences will equally enjoy watching.

“Right to the very end, there was jeopardy and drama throughout last season and this documentary goes right to the very heart of English rugby.

“Off the pitch we are looking forward to telling the backstories to some of sport's greatest characters as we go into their homes and show the human stories of rugby, from players to kitmen, club owners and the league’s rising stars.

Mud, Sweat and Tears: Premiership Rugby is made by multi-award-winning entertainment company Fulwell 73 (All or Nothing: Juventus; Sunderland ‘Til I Die; The Class of ’92; One Team, One Dream), directed by David Soutar and produced by Ralph Perring, with Leo Pearlman, Ben Turner and Richard Thompson as executive producers.

The series joins Prime Video’s collection of exclusive sports documentaries and docuseries including: All or Nothing: Arsenal, Rooney; Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes; Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In; Take Us Home: Leeds United, When Eagles Dare; and more.

This is alongside a wide selection of live sport on Prime Video globally, including Premier League football and Summer Nations Series rugby union in the UK, ATP and WTA Tour tennis in the UK and Ireland, UEFA Champions League football in Germany and Italy, as well as the UK from 2024, Ligue 1 football and Roland-Garros tennis in France, New Zealand Cricket in India, NFL Thursday Night Football in the United States and more.

Prime members will be able to watch Mud, Sweat and Tears: Premiership Rugby anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, games consoles, on Virgin’s V6 TV Box, the TalkTalk TV set top box, Sky Q, Apple TV, Chromecast, BT TV, or online at www.amazon.co.uk/primevideo.

In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download the film on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in the UK and Ireland at no extra cost to a Prime membership for just £8.99 a month or £95 per year.

New customers can find out more at amazon.co.uk/prime and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.