Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
The Showdown in Association with City Index 4 | On General Sale Now!

12.09.23
Tickets to The Showdown 4, in association with City Index, are now ON SALE to the General Public!

Last season over 55,000 of you enjoyed a rugby masterclass as our Men in Black took to the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to dominate 36-24 over our London rivals Harlequins.

This season it's round two as we meet Quins once again on SATURDAY 23RD MARCH 2024, 1505 KICK OFF.

5 REASONS YOU SHOULD JOIN US AT THE SHOWDOWN 4

1. The ultimate decision maker: who will be crowned 'London's Club' as we take on Harlequins in a match that's guaranteed to get those pulses racing!

2. Europe's best sports stadium: experience the thrill of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, officially voted Europe's best, with world-class technology and not a bad seat in the house

3. The Goal Line Bar: the longest bar in Europe stocked with beer from the Spurs in-house brewery - enough said?

4. Fun for all the family: with our off-pitch entertainment, we promise there will be something for everyone - live music, DJs, kids performers, and much more!

5. The best value family day out in London: tickets start at just £15, ensuring a day at The Showdown 4 is the BEST experience, at the BEST value.

So, what are you waiting for?

Book your tickets NOW!

Looking to make it an extra special day with a hospitality package? Click here to enquire!

World Cup Round Up | Sarries shine on opening weekend

10 Saracens were in action on the opening weekend of the Rugby World Cup, as the tournament kicked off in thrilling fashion in France. England got their campaign off to the perfect start with a mightily impressive 27-10 victory over Argentina. Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly all started and Theo Dan […]

11.09.23
SHOW YOUR SUPPORT FOR SARACENS MEN, SARACENS WOMEN AND OUR MANY #RWC2023 STARS ALL AT THE SAME TIME FOR THE PRICE OF ONE TICKET TO STONEX STADIUM!

Rugby World Cup fever has been sweeping across the globe and with no less than 13 Saracens Men’s stars in action in France there’s a lot to look forward to! But don’t forget there’s some great domestic action right here at StoneX Stadium throughout September and October with both Saracens Men and Saracens Women in […]

11.09.23
