World Cup Round Up | Sarries shine on opening weekend

10 Saracens were in action on the opening weekend of the Rugby World Cup, as the tournament kicked off in thrilling fashion in France.

England got their campaign off to the perfect start with a mightily impressive 27-10 victory over Argentina. Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly all started and Theo Dan came off the bench to give Steve Borthwick’s side a crucial win in Marseille.

Lucio Cinti and Juan Martin Gonzalez, our summer signings also started for Argentina in the Stade Velodrome.

Nick Tompkins was the star of the show in Wales’ dramatic win against Fiji. They raced in to a lead early in the second half but Eroni Mawi’s Fiji came back in to it with two late tries as it all came down to the final play of the match. Warren Gatland’s men

Marco Riccioni also featured for Italy in their huge 52-8 win over Namibia in Pool A on Saturday lunchtime.

This upcoming weekend another whole host of Sarries will be featuring, with standout games including England v Japan and Australia v Fiji. The Wales v Portugal game will be shown live at StoneX Stadium after Saracens Men face Gloucester in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Want to see all of our international stars in action at StoneX Stadium? Seasonal Memberships are still available for the 2023/24 campaign by clicking HERE!