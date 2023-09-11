Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
World Cup Round Up | Sarries shine on opening weekend

11.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
roundup1
roundup2

10 Saracens were in action on the opening weekend of the Rugby World Cup, as the tournament kicked off in thrilling fashion in France.

England got their campaign off to the perfect start with a mightily impressive 27-10 victory over Argentina. Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly all started and Theo Dan came off the bench to give Steve Borthwick’s side a crucial win in Marseille.

Lucio Cinti and Juan Martin Gonzalez, our summer signings also started for Argentina in the Stade Velodrome.

Nick Tompkins was the star of the show in Wales’ dramatic win against Fiji. They raced in to a lead early in the second half but Eroni Mawi’s Fiji came back in to it with two late tries as it all came down to the final play of the match. Warren Gatland’s men

Marco Riccioni also featured for Italy in their huge 52-8 win over Namibia in Pool A on Saturday lunchtime.

This upcoming weekend another whole host of Sarries will be featuring, with standout games including England v Japan and Australia v Fiji. The Wales v Portugal game will be shown live at StoneX Stadium after Saracens Men face Gloucester in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Want to see all of our international stars in action at StoneX Stadium? Seasonal Memberships are still available for the 2023/24 campaign by clicking HERE!

