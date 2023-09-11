Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
SHOW YOUR SUPPORT FOR SARACENS MEN, SARACENS WOMEN AND OUR MANY #RWC2023 STARS ALL AT THE SAME TIME FOR THE PRICE OF ONE TICKET TO STONEX STADIUM!

11.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
ben1
nick2

Rugby World Cup fever has been sweeping across the globe and with no less than 13 Saracens Men’s stars in action in France there’s a lot to look forward to!

But don’t forget there’s some great domestic action right here at StoneX Stadium throughout September and October with both Saracens Men and Saracens Women in action.

Don’t miss a thrilling line-up that includes Saracens Men’s Premiership Rugby Cup clashes with Gloucester Rugby, Nottingham and Hartpury College and also sees Saracens Women get underway in the Allianz Cup against rivals Harlequins Women.

Fans also have the opportunity to catch numerous Rugby World Cup fixtures on our big screens as well so you’ll miss none of the action across the English Channel.

Don’t miss a match for Saracens Men, Saracens Women or the #RWC2023 and check out our the Screening Schedule below:

Saturday 16th September:

- Premiership Cup: Saracens Men vs Gloucester Rugby - Kick Off at 1400

- Rugby World Cup: Wales vs Portugal - Kick Off at 1645

Saturday 23rd September:

- Rugby World Cup: Georgia vs Portugal - Kick Off at 1300

- Premiership Cup: Saracens Men vs Nottingham Rugby - Kick Off at 1400

- Rugby World Cup: England vs Chile- Kick Off at 1645

- Allianz Cup: Saracens Women vs Harlequins Women - Kick Off at 1900

Saturday 7th October:

- Premiership Cup: Saracens Men vs Hartpury College - Kick Off at 1400

- Rugby World Cup: England vs Samoa - Kick Off at 1645

Where to Catch the Action:

All England games will be shown on our big screens located next to the North and South Stands, while other fixtures will be shown on a number of screens in the Olympic Bar located in the East Stand.

Buy your tickets for our Premiership Rugby Cup matches here!

News

roundup1

World Cup Round Up | Sarries shine on opening weekend

10 Saracens were in action on the opening weekend of the Rugby World Cup, as the tournament kicked off in thrilling fashion in France. England got their campaign off to the perfect start with a mightily impressive 27-10 victory over Argentina. Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly all started and Theo Dan […]

11.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
ben1

11.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
match rep cov a

MATCH REPORT: Coventry Rugby 28-14 Saracens Men (PRC - Rd 1)

Ben Harris’ two first-half scores weren’t enough to prevent Saracens Men from a 28-14 defeat against Coventry Rugby in their Premiership Rugby Cup opener. Although tied at the break, the Championship outfit were by far the more accurate of the two sides after the break and second-half tries from Ryan Hutler and Pat Pellegrini proved […]

09.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index

