SHOW YOUR SUPPORT FOR SARACENS MEN, SARACENS WOMEN AND OUR MANY #RWC2023 STARS ALL AT THE SAME TIME FOR THE PRICE OF ONE TICKET TO STONEX STADIUM!

Rugby World Cup fever has been sweeping across the globe and with no less than 13 Saracens Men’s stars in action in France there’s a lot to look forward to!

But don’t forget there’s some great domestic action right here at StoneX Stadium throughout September and October with both Saracens Men and Saracens Women in action.

Don’t miss a thrilling line-up that includes Saracens Men’s Premiership Rugby Cup clashes with Gloucester Rugby, Nottingham and Hartpury College and also sees Saracens Women get underway in the Allianz Cup against rivals Harlequins Women.

Fans also have the opportunity to catch numerous Rugby World Cup fixtures on our big screens as well so you’ll miss none of the action across the English Channel.

Don’t miss a match for Saracens Men, Saracens Women or the #RWC2023 and check out our the Screening Schedule below:

Saturday 16th September:

- Premiership Cup: Saracens Men vs Gloucester Rugby - Kick Off at 1400

- Rugby World Cup: Wales vs Portugal - Kick Off at 1645

Saturday 23rd September:

- Rugby World Cup: Georgia vs Portugal - Kick Off at 1300

- Premiership Cup: Saracens Men vs Nottingham Rugby - Kick Off at 1400

- Rugby World Cup: England vs Chile- Kick Off at 1645

- Allianz Cup: Saracens Women vs Harlequins Women - Kick Off at 1900

Saturday 7th October:

- Premiership Cup: Saracens Men vs Hartpury College - Kick Off at 1400

- Rugby World Cup: England vs Samoa - Kick Off at 1645

Where to Catch the Action:

All England games will be shown on our big screens located next to the North and South Stands, while other fixtures will be shown on a number of screens in the Olympic Bar located in the East Stand.

