Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
MATCH REPORT: Coventry Rugby 28-14 Saracens Men (PRC - Rd 1)

09.09.23
Ben Harris’ two first-half scores weren’t enough to prevent Saracens Men from a 28-14 defeat against Coventry Rugby in their Premiership Rugby Cup opener.

Although tied at the break, the Championship outfit were by far the more accurate of the two sides after the break and second-half tries from Ryan Hutler and Pat Pellegrini proved the difference.

Returning to competitive action for the first time in 105 days, the last being an unforgettable Gallagher Premiership final back in May, Saracens started the brighter.

Harris looking sharp in the opening exchanges despite the 30-degree heat, as he chased and collected an early Manu Vunipola kick to get Sarries some early momentum.

It was the winger who got the game’s opening score too, Olly Hartley carrying well in the 22 before Vunipola found Harris and he shrugged off a tackle to get the touch down.

The hosts, who finished third in the Championship last season, responded after a quarter of an hour, as their decision to kick to touch was rewarded with a maul try from Suva Ma’asi. Scores level.

The Saracens defence was then tested for many phases as Coventry looked for a second score, but when Pellegrini opted for the cross-field kick it was Harris who did enough in the air to prevent a try.

And then, from the next phase, Sarries did brilliantly to force a turnover at maul time - winning a scrum and then a penalty to allow them to clear to halfway.

Harris was in the thick of it again just after the half hour mark, gassing around the full-back to score his second of the game.

The opportunity came after a lovely floated pass from Vunipola in midfield found Tobias Elliott, and the full-back gave his winger the ball to do the rest.

Yet again though, back came Coventry, as centre Will Wand muscled over from a few metres – Pat Pellegrini converted to ensure things were all square at 14-14 going into the break.

Spurred on by a record breaking home crowd, Coventry struck first after half-time as Ryan Hutler finished off a training ground move from a line-out.

Sarries were hurt by inaccuracy throughout the second half, typified when a brilliant Vunipola quick tap got the Men in Black up to the line only for Kapeli Pifeleti to knock on.

Replacement Brandon Jackson came on to make a big hit and force a loose pass on 64 minutes, which allowed Rotimi Segun to kick deep into the Coventry half and chase.

But Coventry, who defended well all day, scrambled back to gather, and then won a penalty when Sarries were overeager at the breakdown.

Tom Willis, on for his debut, made a big impact in attack and defence, as he showed some great feet, pirouetting  around two defenders to get into the Coventry 22.

But Segun, looking to gather the ball from the ruck and go quickly to catch the defence off guard, knocked the ball on and let the hosts off the hook.

Pellegrini added another try in the final minute to crown off a victory for the Champions side, which, on the balance of play was richly deserved.

Mark McCall’s side will pick themselves up though, as they look forward to a first home game of the season against Gloucester Rugby next Saturday.

09.09.23
wor friendly

Saracens Women to face Warriors Women in Pre-Season Friendly

Saracens Women are set to take on Warriors Women at Sixways next Saturday, 16th September as part of their pre-season preparations. Alex Austerberry's side will face Jo Yapp's Warriors in a final run-out before beginning the Allianz Cup campaign against Harlequins Women a week later. With an extended squad travelling to Sixways, this match will […]

09.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
mckenna coaching

Sarah McKenna to coach Saracens Women's College Academy Team

Saracens are delighted to announce Sarah McKenna will be combing her playing career with a coaching role as part of the Saracens Women's College Academy. Mckenna will support lead U16- U18 coach Niamh McHugh, as the College Academy programme continues to go from strength to strength. A product of Roundwood Park School and Grove Junior […]

08.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX

