MATCH REPORT: Coventry Rugby 28-14 Saracens Men (PRC - Rd 1)

Ben Harris’ two first-half scores weren’t enough to prevent Saracens Men from a 28-14 defeat against Coventry Rugby in their Premiership Rugby Cup opener.

Although tied at the break, the Championship outfit were by far the more accurate of the two sides after the break and second-half tries from Ryan Hutler and Pat Pellegrini proved the difference.

Returning to competitive action for the first time in 105 days, the last being an unforgettable Gallagher Premiership final back in May, Saracens started the brighter.

Harris looking sharp in the opening exchanges despite the 30-degree heat, as he chased and collected an early Manu Vunipola kick to get Sarries some early momentum.

It was the winger who got the game’s opening score too, Olly Hartley carrying well in the 22 before Vunipola found Harris and he shrugged off a tackle to get the touch down.

The hosts, who finished third in the Championship last season, responded after a quarter of an hour, as their decision to kick to touch was rewarded with a maul try from Suva Ma’asi. Scores level.

The Saracens defence was then tested for many phases as Coventry looked for a second score, but when Pellegrini opted for the cross-field kick it was Harris who did enough in the air to prevent a try.

And then, from the next phase, Sarries did brilliantly to force a turnover at maul time - winning a scrum and then a penalty to allow them to clear to halfway.

Harris was in the thick of it again just after the half hour mark, gassing around the full-back to score his second of the game.

The opportunity came after a lovely floated pass from Vunipola in midfield found Tobias Elliott, and the full-back gave his winger the ball to do the rest.

Yet again though, back came Coventry, as centre Will Wand muscled over from a few metres – Pat Pellegrini converted to ensure things were all square at 14-14 going into the break.

Spurred on by a record breaking home crowd, Coventry struck first after half-time as Ryan Hutler finished off a training ground move from a line-out.

Sarries were hurt by inaccuracy throughout the second half, typified when a brilliant Vunipola quick tap got the Men in Black up to the line only for Kapeli Pifeleti to knock on.

Replacement Brandon Jackson came on to make a big hit and force a loose pass on 64 minutes, which allowed Rotimi Segun to kick deep into the Coventry half and chase.

But Coventry, who defended well all day, scrambled back to gather, and then won a penalty when Sarries were overeager at the breakdown.

Tom Willis, on for his debut, made a big impact in attack and defence, as he showed some great feet, pirouetting around two defenders to get into the Coventry 22.

But Segun, looking to gather the ball from the ruck and go quickly to catch the defence off guard, knocked the ball on and let the hosts off the hook.

Pellegrini added another try in the final minute to crown off a victory for the Champions side, which, on the balance of play was richly deserved.

Mark McCall’s side will pick themselves up though, as they look forward to a first home game of the season against Gloucester Rugby next Saturday.