Saracens Women to face Warriors Women in Pre-Season Friendly

Saracens Women are set to take on Warriors Women at Sixways next Saturday, 16th September as part of their pre-season preparations.

Alex Austerberry's side will face Jo Yapp's Warriors in a final run-out before beginning the Allianz Cup campaign against Harlequins Women a week later.

With an extended squad travelling to Sixways, this match will be a chance for the wider squad to get some much-needed minutes under their belt, before the season gets underway.

Matches between Saracens and Warriors have always been entertaining affairs, with both matches last season seeing a plethora of tries scored. Saracens hold the recent bragging rights over the Warriors and this match will be a chance for a number of new faces to stake their claim to a Saracens shirt.

Entry to Sixways for Saturday's match is £5 online and on the gate, with U18s going free. Free parking is also available at Sixways, with kick-off at 2pm and doors opening from 12.30pm.