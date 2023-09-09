Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

Saracens Women to face Warriors Women in Pre-Season Friendly

09.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
wor friendly
Saracens v University of Worcester WarriorsAllianz Premier15s2022/2023

Saracens Women are set to take on Warriors Women at Sixways next Saturday, 16th September as part of their pre-season preparations.

Alex Austerberry's side will face Jo Yapp's Warriors in a final run-out before beginning the Allianz Cup campaign against Harlequins Women a week later.

With an extended squad travelling to Sixways, this match will be a chance for the wider squad to get some much-needed minutes under their belt, before the season gets underway.

Matches between Saracens and Warriors have always been entertaining affairs, with both matches last season seeing a plethora of tries scored. Saracens hold the recent bragging rights over the Warriors and this match will be a chance for a number of new faces to stake their claim to a Saracens shirt.

Entry to Sixways for Saturday's match is £5 online and on the gate, with U18s going free. Free parking is also available at Sixways, with kick-off at 2pm and doors opening from 12.30pm.

mckenna coaching

Sarah McKenna to coach Saracens Women's College Academy Team

Saracens are delighted to announce Sarah McKenna will be combing her playing career with a coaching role as part of the Saracens Women’s College Academy. Mckenna will support lead U16- U18 coach Niamh McHugh, as the College Academy programme continues to go from strength to strength. A product of Roundwood Park School and Grove Junior […]

08.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
tream1

TEAM NEWS | Coventry v Saracens Men (PRC - Rd 1)

Callum Hunter-Hill says the whole group are incredibly excited to be back in action as they start the 2023/24 season with a trip to Coventry in the Premiership Rugby Cup opener on Saturday. The Scottish second-rower will captain the squad for their first outing since they lifted the Gallagher Premiership trophy back in May, and […]

08.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index

