Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

Sarah McKenna to coach Saracens Women's College Academy Team

08.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
mckenna coaching
Saracens v Exeter ChiefsAllianz Premier15s2022/2023

Saracens are delighted to announce Sarah McKenna will be combing her playing career with a coaching role as part of the Saracens Women’s College Academy.

Mckenna will support lead U16- U18 coach Niamh McHugh, as the College Academy programme continues to go from strength to strength.

A product of Roundwood Park School and Grove Junior School, Sarah McKenna took up the game aged 6 at her local club Harpenden, where her dad coached at mini level.

Since then, she has gone on to represent England over 40 times, including at the World Cup in New Zealand. Already a key voice and figure within the Saracens squad, McKenna will now impart her vast knowledge of the game to the next generation of Saracens.

Performance Pathway Manager Lewis Sones is delighted that McKenna will be a part of the College Academy Coaching team next season.

“Being able to have Sarah add her value to our next generation of Saracens Women's players is invaluable and a perfect fit for the club, at a time when the college academy is growing at a phenomenal rate. Over the past year, Niamh has driven the programme to a new level, with the team now into its second year competing in the Women’s AoC Performance League. Being able to have Sarah’s experienced coaching voice, as she also continues her senior playing duties is huge and will no doubt build on the strong finish the team had last year, I have no doubt that Sarah's involvement will only aid the development of the next group of future Saracens youngsters."

McKenna herself is thrilled to be taking on the role.

"I'm really excited to get underway with the academy and be a part of the journey for our future Saracens stars. The programme has gone from strength to strength over recent years, with more players in the pathway than ever. The talent coming through is staggering and they are constantly pushing each other to continue raising their standards. I can't wait to get started."

News

See all news
mckenna coaching

Sarah McKenna to coach Saracens Women's College Academy Team

Saracens are delighted to announce Sarah McKenna will be combing her playing career with a coaching role as part of the Saracens Women’s College Academy. Mckenna will support lead U16- U18 coach Niamh McHugh, as the College Academy programme continues to go from strength to strength. A product of Roundwood Park School and Grove Junior […]

08.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
tream1

TEAM NEWS | Coventry v Saracens Men (PRC - Rd 1)

Callum Hunter-Hill says the whole group are incredibly excited to be back in action as they start the 2023/24 season with a trip to Coventry in the Premiership Rugby Cup opener on Saturday. The Scottish second-rower will captain the squad for their first outing since they lifted the Gallagher Premiership trophy back in May, and […]

08.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
veldroome1

Five Saracens to represent England in World Cup opener

Five Saracens stars will be featuring in England's huge World Cup clash against Argentina in Marseille on Saturday. Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly are all starting, with Theo Dan on the bench at the Stade Velodrome. “With an excellent week of preparation in Le Touquet, the players are now looking forward […]

07.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners