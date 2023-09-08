Sarah McKenna to coach Saracens Women's College Academy Team

Saracens are delighted to announce Sarah McKenna will be combing her playing career with a coaching role as part of the Saracens Women’s College Academy.

Mckenna will support lead U16- U18 coach Niamh McHugh, as the College Academy programme continues to go from strength to strength.

A product of Roundwood Park School and Grove Junior School, Sarah McKenna took up the game aged 6 at her local club Harpenden, where her dad coached at mini level.

Since then, she has gone on to represent England over 40 times, including at the World Cup in New Zealand. Already a key voice and figure within the Saracens squad, McKenna will now impart her vast knowledge of the game to the next generation of Saracens.

Performance Pathway Manager Lewis Sones is delighted that McKenna will be a part of the College Academy Coaching team next season.

“Being able to have Sarah add her value to our next generation of Saracens Women's players is invaluable and a perfect fit for the club, at a time when the college academy is growing at a phenomenal rate. Over the past year, Niamh has driven the programme to a new level, with the team now into its second year competing in the Women’s AoC Performance League. Being able to have Sarah’s experienced coaching voice, as she also continues her senior playing duties is huge and will no doubt build on the strong finish the team had last year, I have no doubt that Sarah's involvement will only aid the development of the next group of future Saracens youngsters."

McKenna herself is thrilled to be taking on the role.

"I'm really excited to get underway with the academy and be a part of the journey for our future Saracens stars. The programme has gone from strength to strength over recent years, with more players in the pathway than ever. The talent coming through is staggering and they are constantly pushing each other to continue raising their standards. I can't wait to get started."