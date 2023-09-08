TEAM NEWS | Coventry v Saracens Men (PRC - Rd 1)

Callum Hunter-Hill says the whole group are incredibly excited to be back in action as they start the 2023/24 season with a trip to Coventry in the Premiership Rugby Cup opener on Saturday.

The Scottish second-rower will captain the squad for their first outing since they lifted the Gallagher Premiership trophy back in May, and they begin the new campaign with a new competition as the Premiership and Championship teams meet for the first time.

The coaches have named a side with a blend of experience and youth, with two players ready to wear the Sarries shirt for the very first time.

Tom West will begin his Saracens career with a start at loosehead, and he will be joined by Kapeli Pifeleti and Christian Judge in the front-row.

Hunter-Hill will be running the lineout alongside Cameron Boon in the second-row, with a dynamic back-row of Nathan Michelow, Toby Knight and Ollie Stonham.

Gareth Simpson gets the nod in the nine shirt and will start as his second stint with the North Londoners gets underway, and he has Manu Vunipola as his half-back partner.

Olly Hartley and Francis Moore combine in a powerful midfield, and a back-three of Rotimi Segun, Ben Harris and Tobias Elliott will be looking to set the game alight.

On the bench there could be a debut for Tom Willis following his arrival from Bordeaux, and also a chance for Samson Adejimi to impress after making a big impact in the same competition last season.

Hunter-Hill is looking forward to skippering the side on Saturday at Butt’s Park Arena.

"It’s a huge honour and I can’t wait to lead the guys out in what should be a really great game.

The first game of the season is always exciting and especially with the young team and debutants we have, but we have had a great pre-season and an even better week of training leading into to the weekend so we can’t wait!”

Saracens Men team to play Coventry:

1 Tom West

2 Kapeli Pifeleti

3 Christian Judge

4 Callum Hunter-Hill (c)

5 Cameron Boon

6 Nathan Michelow

7 Toby Knight

8 Ollie Stonham

9 Gareth Simpson

10 Manu Vunipola

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Francis Moore

14 Ben Harris

15 Tobias Elliott

Replacements:

16 Samson Adejimi

17 Sam Crean

18 Harvey Beaton

19 Alex Wardell

20 Tom Willis

21 Aled Davies

22 Alex Lewington

23 Brandon Jackson