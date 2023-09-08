Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Coventry v Saracens Men (PRC - Rd 1)

08.09.23
tream1
tream2

Callum Hunter-Hill says the whole group are incredibly excited to be back in action as they start the 2023/24 season with a trip to Coventry in the Premiership Rugby Cup opener on Saturday.

The Scottish second-rower will captain the squad for their first outing since they lifted the Gallagher Premiership trophy back in May, and they begin the new campaign with a new competition as the Premiership and Championship teams meet for the first time.

The coaches have named a side with a blend of experience and youth, with two players ready to wear the Sarries shirt for the very first time.

Tom West will begin his Saracens career with a start at loosehead, and he will be joined by Kapeli Pifeleti and Christian Judge in the front-row.

Hunter-Hill will be running the lineout alongside Cameron Boon in the second-row, with a dynamic back-row of Nathan Michelow, Toby Knight and Ollie Stonham.

Gareth Simpson gets the nod in the nine shirt and will start as his second stint with the North Londoners gets underway, and he has Manu Vunipola as his half-back partner.

Olly Hartley and Francis Moore combine in a powerful midfield, and a back-three of Rotimi Segun, Ben Harris and Tobias Elliott will be looking to set the game alight.

On the bench there could be a debut for Tom Willis following his arrival from Bordeaux, and also a chance for Samson Adejimi to impress after making a big impact in the same competition last season.

Hunter-Hill is looking forward to skippering the side on Saturday at Butt’s Park Arena.

"It’s a huge honour and I can’t wait to lead the guys out in what should be a really great game.

The first game of the season is always exciting and especially with the young team and debutants we have, but we have had a great pre-season and an even better week of training leading into to the weekend so we can’t wait!”

Saracens Men team to play Coventry:

1 Tom West

2 Kapeli Pifeleti

3 Christian Judge

4 Callum Hunter-Hill (c)

5 Cameron Boon

6 Nathan Michelow

7 Toby Knight

8 Ollie Stonham

9 Gareth Simpson

10 Manu Vunipola

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Francis Moore

14 Ben Harris

15 Tobias Elliott

Replacements:

16 Samson Adejimi

17 Sam Crean

18 Harvey Beaton

19 Alex Wardell

20 Tom Willis

21 Aled Davies

22 Alex Lewington

23 Brandon Jackson

