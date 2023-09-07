Five Saracens to represent England in World Cup opener

Five Saracens stars will be featuring in England's huge World Cup clash against Argentina in Marseille on Saturday.

Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly are all starting, with Theo Dan on the bench at the Stade Velodrome.

“With an excellent week of preparation in Le Touquet, the players are now looking forward to starting their Rugby World Cup campaign under the lights in Marseille on Saturday,” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“After a number of impressive performances in the last 12 months by Argentina, we know that the first game in our pool will provide a stern test.

“This great tournament provides an excitingly special opportunity for our players, who I know, as ever, will be giving their all in front of our travelling support in the south of France.”

ENGLAND v ARGENTINA

Saturday 9 September 2023

Stade de Marseille

Kick-off: 9pm (local time)

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 26 caps)

14. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 73 caps)

13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 19 caps)

12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 53 caps)

11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 59 caps)

10. George Ford – vice-captain (Sale Sharks, 85 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

1. Ellis Genge – vice-captain (Bristol Bears, 52 caps)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 79 caps)

3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 102 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 70 caps)

5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 11 caps)

6. Courtney Lawes – captain (Northampton Saints, 100 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 45 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 18 caps)

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 3 caps)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 82 caps)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 29 caps)

19. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 3 caps)

20. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 21 caps)

21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 90 caps)

22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 24 caps)

23. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 14 caps)