Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Saracens announce new partnership with TREK as Official Snack Bar and Protein Bar Partner

06.09.23
trek1
trek2

Saracens is delighted to announce a new multi-year partnership with TREK, who have become Official Snack Bar and Official Protein Bar Partner of the club.

TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.

Their message “We empower and enable feel good energy for every active life, every day” will resonate with the players who are aiming to use every advantage they can, as they head towards the 2023/24 season.

The squad will be using TREK products to fuel up throughout the day at training, and TREK branding will be on the back of the players’ shorts on the home and away kit.

Ben Spencer, Saracens’ Performance Nutritionist, has highlighted the impact TREK have already made to Saracens’ nutrition strategy:

“TREK have been a great addition to the Saracen’s performance nutrition strategy. They provide a variety of tasty all-natural protein products which suit the fuelling needs of athletes pre and post training. The added protein contributes to performance and recovery, helping our athletes hit their daily protein targets, and TREK’s plant-based carbohydrates provide the sustainable energy boost needed to support top on-pitch performance. The TREK bars are without any artificial sweeteners or ingredients and the 100% plant based ingredients gives us the confidence that our athletes are getting the nutrients they need from a convenient source with fantastic taste.”

 

TREK Active Zone 2

Their presence will also be seen at StoneX Stadium on match days as we introduce a new ‘TREK Active Zone’, starting from our first Home Premiership match against Bath. This will include interactive experiences, opportunities to win prizes and samples for all supporters. Their bars will also be available at kiosks around the stadium.

Lucy Englander, Commercial Director at Saracens is delighted to welcome Trek on board on a multi-year deal.

“TREK helped fuel the team to the Gallagher Premiership title at the end of last season and we are absolutely delighted to announce that they will be extending their partnership on a multi-year deal. Their products have already provided a real benefit to the squad and we are extremely excited to continue to develop the partnership, engaging our fans and bringing energy to our matchday experience through the exciting new TREK Active Zone.”

Joanna Agnew, Marketing Director at Natural Balance Foods is excited by the partnership.

“As the UK's No.1 plant-based protein brand, TREK is proud to be powering the 2023 Premiership Champions, Saracens, with our natural protein fuel. We support players and fans alike with natural energy to help everyone be on top of their game - whether that's on the pitch or in the park! We wish Saracens every success with the new season!”

Find out more about TREK by visiting their website here.

