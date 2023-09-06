Saracens announce new partnership with TREK as Official Snack Bar and Protein Bar Partner

Saracens is delighted to announce a new multi-year partnership with TREK, who have become Official Snack Bar and Official Protein Bar Partner of the club.

TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.

Their message “We empower and enable feel good energy for every active life, every day” will resonate with the players who are aiming to use every advantage they can, as they head towards the 2023/24 season.

The squad will be using TREK products to fuel up throughout the day at training, and TREK branding will be on the back of the players’ shorts on the home and away kit.

Ben Spencer, Saracens’ Performance Nutritionist, has highlighted the impact TREK have already made to Saracens’ nutrition strategy:

“TREK have been a great addition to the Saracen’s performance nutrition strategy. They provide a variety of tasty all-natural protein products which suit the fuelling needs of athletes pre and post training. The added protein contributes to performance and recovery, helping our athletes hit their daily protein targets, and TREK’s plant-based carbohydrates provide the sustainable energy boost needed to support top on-pitch performance. The TREK bars are without any artificial sweeteners or ingredients and the 100% plant based ingredients gives us the confidence that our athletes are getting the nutrients they need from a convenient source with fantastic taste.”

Their presence will also be seen at StoneX Stadium on match days as we introduce a new ‘TREK Active Zone’, starting from our first Home Premiership match against Bath. This will include interactive experiences, opportunities to win prizes and samples for all supporters. Their bars will also be available at kiosks around the stadium.

Lucy Englander, Commercial Director at Saracens is delighted to welcome Trek on board on a multi-year deal.

“TREK helped fuel the team to the Gallagher Premiership title at the end of last season and we are absolutely delighted to announce that they will be extending their partnership on a multi-year deal. Their products have already provided a real benefit to the squad and we are extremely excited to continue to develop the partnership, engaging our fans and bringing energy to our matchday experience through the exciting new TREK Active Zone.”

Joanna Agnew, Marketing Director at Natural Balance Foods is excited by the partnership.

“As the UK's No.1 plant-based protein brand, TREK is proud to be powering the 2023 Premiership Champions, Saracens, with our natural protein fuel. We support players and fans alike with natural energy to help everyone be on top of their game - whether that's on the pitch or in the park! We wish Saracens every success with the new season!”

Find out more about TREK by visiting their website here.