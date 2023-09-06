May Campbell Selected for Barbarians

Saracens Women's star May Campbell has been named in the Barbarians squad for their upcoming matches against Munster and South Africa.

She is joined in the squad by Saracens and England legend Vicky Fleetwood, who will play one last game before retiring from the sport.

It has been two years since the Barbarians last played, as they secured victory over South Africa in front of a crowd of over 29,000 at Twickenham.

The Barbarians squad is one packed with talent. With 631 caps from eight nations and featuring Rugby World Cup winners as well as Premier 15s champions, the squad of 24 will be coached by Gloucester-Hartpury Sean Lynn's.

Barbarian Women team founder and Barbarian Committee member Fiona Stockley said: “I am absolutely thrilled to get Barbarian Women back on the road. Two years on from our historic match at Twickenham against South Africa Women’s XV, it will be very exciting to go down to Cape Town for the return fixture – a city with so much passion for our game.

“And then onto Munster, which holds a special place in my heart as the venue for the first-ever Barbarian Women’s match. I’m sure both sides will be looking to overturn the last scorelines and we are looking forward to coming together, bonding as a squad and putting on two great shows of rugby.”

The squad travels to Cape Town first for a return fixture, playing South Africa Women’s XV on Saturday 23 September at Athlone Stadium, before heading to Ireland to face Interprovincial Champions Munster as part of a double header with the men's side the following weekend.