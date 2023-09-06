Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

May Campbell Selected for Barbarians

06.09.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
may barbarians
Saracens Women v Sale Sharks WomenAllianz Premier 15s

Saracens Women's star May Campbell has been named in the Barbarians squad for their upcoming matches against Munster and South Africa.

She is joined in the squad by Saracens and England legend Vicky Fleetwood, who will play one last game before retiring from the sport.

It has been two years since the Barbarians last played, as they secured victory over South Africa in front of a crowd of over 29,000 at Twickenham.

The Barbarians squad is one packed with talent. With 631 caps from eight nations and featuring Rugby World Cup winners as well as Premier 15s champions, the squad of 24 will be coached by Gloucester-Hartpury Sean Lynn's.

Barbarian Women team founder and Barbarian Committee member Fiona Stockley said: “I am absolutely thrilled to get Barbarian Women back on the road. Two years on from our historic match at Twickenham against South Africa Women’s XV, it will be very exciting to go down to Cape Town for the return fixture – a city with so much passion for our game.

“And then onto Munster, which holds a special place in my heart as the venue for the first-ever Barbarian Women’s match. I’m sure both sides will be looking to overturn the last scorelines and we are looking forward to coming together, bonding as a squad and putting on two great shows of rugby.”

The squad travels to Cape Town first for a return fixture, playing South Africa Women’s XV on Saturday 23 September at Athlone Stadium, before heading to Ireland to face Interprovincial Champions Munster as part of a double header with the men's side the following weekend.

News

guide2

Premiership Rugby Cup | The Format

Saracens Men get their 2023/24 campaign underway on Saturday when they head to Coventry to kick off the new Premiership Rugby Cup. Need a reminder on what the new competition looks like? Here's another look! Sarries have been drawn in a pool alongside Coventry, Nottingham, Gloucester and Harlequins. The pools were seeded based on league […]

06.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index
repo1

MATCH REPORT | Saracens U18's 26-34 Bath Rugby U18's

Saracens Under 18’s were beaten 34-26 in a highly entertaining encounter in front of a huge crowd at StoneX Stadium. As part of the Summer Gathering, a whole host of Seasonal Members joined us for plenty off-field activities and then stayed to watch a promising display from some Saracens stars of the future. The young […]

02.09.23
In association with
City Index City Index

