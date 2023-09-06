Premiership Rugby Cup | The Format

Saracens Men get their 2023/24 campaign underway on Saturday when they head to Coventry to kick off the new Premiership Rugby Cup.

Need a reminder on what the new competition looks like? Here's another look!

Sarries have been drawn in a pool alongside Coventry, Nottingham, Gloucester and Harlequins.

The pools were seeded based on league position in the 2022/23 season.

League points follow the normal rules, 4 for a win, 2 for a draw, 0 for a loss, and Bonus Points for 4 tries or more and/or losing by 7 or less match points;

Post the pool stages:

On completion of the pools, each Club will be ranked within each pool on the following basis:

The Club with the greatest League Points will be placed above a Club with lesser League Points; or

If League Points are equal it will be the Club with the most wins; or

If the number of wins is also equal it will be the Club with the greatest points difference; or

If the points difference is also equal it will be the Club with the greatest points for; or

If the points for is also equal it will be the Club who has scored the higher number of tries; or

If the number of tries is also equal it will be the Club who has the least number of red cards; or

If the number of red cards is equal it will be the Club who scored the greater number of points scored in the match between the two Clubs; or

If the number of points scored in the match between the two Club is equal, the Tournament Director shall conduct a draw of the relevant Clubs, being that the first Club drawn shall be deemed the higher-ranked Club.

Winner from each pool will progress to the semi-finals.

The knock-out stage shall be divided into two semi-final Matches and a final Match.

The semi-final Matches will be knock-out, each played over one Match

The semi-final Matches shall comprise: Semi-final 1: 1st ranked Club v 4th ranked Club Semi-final 2: 2nd ranked Club v 3rd ranked Club

The first Club listed in each of the semi-final matches shall be the Home Club.

The winners of the two semi-final Matches will proceed to the Cup final.

The Cup final will be played at a venue of the highest ranked finalist Club based upon the rankings determined in accordance with the principles above.

