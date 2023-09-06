Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Randstad
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Premiership Rugby Cup | The Format

06.09.23

06.09.23
guide2
guide1

Saracens Men get their 2023/24 campaign underway on Saturday when they head to Coventry to kick off the new Premiership Rugby Cup.

Need a reminder on what the new competition looks like? Here's another look!

Sarries have been drawn in a pool alongside Coventry, Nottingham, Gloucester and Harlequins.

The pools were seeded based on league position in the 2022/23 season.

League points follow the normal rules, 4 for a win, 2 for a draw, 0 for a loss, and Bonus Points for 4 tries or more and/or losing by 7 or less match points;

Post the pool stages:

  • On completion of the pools, each Club will be ranked within each pool on the following basis:
  • The Club with the greatest League Points will be placed above a Club with lesser League Points; or
  • If League Points are equal it will be the Club with the most wins; or
  • If the number of wins is also equal it will be the Club with the greatest points difference; or
  • If the points difference is also equal it will be the Club with the greatest points for; or
  • If the points for is also equal it will be the Club who has scored the higher number of tries; or
  • If the number of tries is also equal it will be the Club who has the least number of red cards; or
  • If the number of red cards is equal it will be the Club who scored the greater number of points scored in the match between the two Clubs; or
  • If the number of points scored in the match between the two Club is equal, the Tournament Director shall conduct a draw of the relevant Clubs, being that the first Club drawn shall be deemed the higher-ranked Club.
  • Winner from each pool will progress to the semi-finals.
  • The knock-out stage shall be divided into two semi-final Matches and a final Match.
  • The semi-final Matches will be knock-out, each played over one Match
  • The semi-final Matches shall comprise:
    • Semi-final 1: 1st ranked Club v 4th ranked Club
    • Semi-final 2: 2nd ranked Club v 3rd ranked Club
  • The first Club listed in each of the semi-final matches shall be the Home Club.
  • The winners of the two semi-final Matches will proceed to the Cup final.
  • The Cup final will be played at a venue of the highest ranked finalist Club based upon the rankings determined in accordance with the principles above.

Want to see Sarries in action? Click HERE to grab your tickets!

