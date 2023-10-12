STONEX STADIUM FIREWORKS EVENING 2023

It's BACK!

STONEX STADIUM FIREWORKS EVENING

SATURDAY 4TH NOVEMBER 2023

FROM 18:00

STONEX STADIUM

This year’s 2023 StoneX Stadium Fireworks Evening will take place on Saturday 4th November, gates opening at 18:00, fireworks display from approximately 19:15.

Alongside our famous fireworks display, we will have the usual StoneX fun and games including live music, mascots, entertainers and much more!

Tickets are now on sale, £12 for Adults, £6 for U16s.

Click HERE to purchase.

Alternatively, our Fireworks display will also be open to all ticket holders for our Saracens Men vs Leicester Tigers game, Saturday 4th November, 15.05 Kick Off here at StoneX Stadium.

If you fancy this epic game day, followed by an evening to remember, click HERE to purchase your tickets!