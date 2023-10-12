Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
City Index
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners

STONEX STADIUM FIREWORKS EVENING 2023

12.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Fireworks 2
Fireworks 1

It's BACK!

STONEX STADIUM FIREWORKS EVENING

SATURDAY 4TH NOVEMBER 2023

FROM 18:00

STONEX STADIUM

This year’s 2023 StoneX Stadium Fireworks Evening will take place on Saturday 4th November, gates opening at 18:00, fireworks display from approximately 19:15.

Alongside our famous fireworks display, we will have the usual StoneX fun and games including live music, mascots, entertainers and much more!

Tickets are now on sale, £12 for Adults, £6 for U16s.

Click HERE to purchase.

Alternatively, our Fireworks display will also be open to all ticket holders for our Saracens Men vs Leicester Tigers game, Saturday 4th November, 15.05 Kick Off here at StoneX Stadium.

If you fancy this epic game day, followed by an evening to remember, click HERE to purchase your tickets!

News

See all news
ellis website

Alex Ellis to depart Saracens

Saracens Women can confirm that Canadian international Alex Ellis has departed the club, ahead of the new season. A hugely popular figure both within the squad and among supporters, Ellis made 38 appearances during her time with the club, winning the league in 2022 at Sixways. Ellis has made a big impact during her time […]

13.10.23
In association with
StoneX StoneX
eng qf team

Seven Saracens to face Fiji

SARACENS HAVE HAD SEVEN PLAYERS NAMED IN THE ENGLAND SQUAD FOR THEIR QUARTER FINAL AGAINST FIJI ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON. Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly and captain Owen Farrell all start, with Theo Dan and Billy Vunipola on the bench. Eroni Mari could also be in action at the Stade de Marseille for […]

13.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index
lozowski team news

TEAM NEWS | Exeter Chiefs vs Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 1)

Captain Alex Lozowski insists that a trip to Sandy Park on the opening weekend of the new Gallagher Premiership season is exactly the sort of challenge the squad have been waiting for. No less than four and a half months since lifting the Premiership trophy at Twickenham, The Men in Black begin their title defence […]

13.10.23
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners