THE VARSITY MATCHES SPONSORED BY JEFFERIES MOVE TO STONEX STADIUM

The Varsity Matches, one of the most iconic occasions in rugby and the first event to be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in March 2023, are heading to StoneX Stadium in North London.

Oxford University Rugby Football Club (OURFC) and Cambridge University Rugby Union Football Club (CURUFC) will play the 141st men’s and 36th women’s Varsity Matches at the home of Saracens on Saturday 2nd March 2024.

The 2024 Varsity Matches promise to be an innovative rugby occasion for players and spectators, including students, alumni of both universities, families, and local school and community groups. Located near major road and rail links with ample parking and a wide variety of catering and hospitality facilities, StoneX Stadium is well positioned to deliver an exciting new experience for Varsity fans.

Lucy Wray, Saracens CEO, is delighted to be hosting such a prestigious occasion at StoneX Stadium: “The Varsity Matches are an intrinsic part of the rugby landscape, and we are hugely excited to welcome such an iconic event to StoneX Stadium. Combining an event with such history with the amazing facilities and atmosphere at StoneX is a recipe for a truly memorable day”.

Ed Keen, Head of Equities EMEA at Jefferies, said: “The Varsity Matches combine the best of old and new traditions, while celebrating achievement and high-performance. 2024 marks the third year of our partnership, and we are delighted that this has enabled us to continue to build on the work done to date in both financial services and sport, by sharing learnings and engaging on the key issues of gender diversity, LGBTQ+ awareness and inclusion, while supporting the next generation of sporting talent – from the grassroots to the skilled young people taking part in this year’s matches.”

The move to StoneX Stadium is a major development for the Varsity Matches, whose home has been at Twickenham since 1921. With increasing financial and operational demands to stage the event at Twickenham, CURUFC and OURFC have decided to move to a smaller venue to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Varsity Matches. The Clubs continue to be grateful to the RFU for their support of the fixture.

The Clubs also appreciate the continued support they receive from the two Universities, which are making a significant long-term investment to help the Clubs provide the best possible environment and resources for rugby players at Oxford and Cambridge.

In a joint statement, OURFC captains Jack Glover and Sophie Shams and their CURUFC counterparts Ben Gompels and Emilia Bushrod said: “It will be a privilege for all our players to play at StoneX and the rivalry between the two Clubs will be as great as it has ever been”.

The 2024 women’s match will see Emilia Bushrod lead CURUFC for a second time in a fight to reclaim the trophy against OURFC women, captained by Sophie Shams of Premiership Women’s Rugby side Ealing Trailfinders. In the men’s match, Jack Glover’s OURFC squad will look to avenge their 2023 loss to the Light Blues, led by former Bristols Bears player Ben Gompels, who also captained CURUFC on the pitch in the 2023 fixture in Toby Flood’s absence due to injury.

Priority access tickets will go on sale soon. To register for priority access, visit https://thevarsitymatches.com/register/. With the Matches moving to a smaller boutique stadium like StoneX, demand is expected to outstrip supply, so fans are encouraged to register and buy early to avoid disappointment. For full match and ticket information visit thevarsitymatches.com.