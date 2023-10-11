SARACENS RUGBY CLUB AGREES THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION WITH HY-PRO INTERNATIONAL

Saracens are delighted to announce a 3-year extension of its partnership with the UK’s leading sports equipment manufacturer, Hy-Pro International.

As per the last 3 years, Hy-Pro will continue in their current designation as a Principal Partner of the Men’s team.

Hy-Pro International specialises in sports & outdoor equipment and has several own brands including Hy-Pro, Zinc and Enmo. The partnership extension will see the brands, Hy-Pro and Enmo feature on the Men’s playing shirts, with Enmo featured on the Home kit and Hy-Pro featured on the Away kit.

Hy-Pro is the sports equipment brand at the forefront of product innovation, recognised for producing a wide range of sporting goods and equipment, including items for rugby, football, tennis and more. Hy-Pro has built a reputation for providing quality products that cater to all types of sports enthusiasts.

Enmo is a sports brand with a mission to provide premium protective sportswear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport. The brand is now the Official Mouthguard Partner for Saracens.

Zinc is the UK’s number 1 scooter brand and will continue to be the club’s Official Scooter Partner. Zinc is now at the forefront of product innovation, leading the way forward with new and exciting products which include their industry leading range of electric scooters. On top of the scooters, Zinc offers a broad range of skateboards, skates, hoverboards and electric powered vehicles.

Atul Shah, CEO of Hy-Pro International commented: “We are excited to continue our journey with Saracens. The collaboration demonstrates our commitment to developing sportsmanship and sporting excellence. We are very much aligned on our growth aspirations and visions for the future and look forward to further promoting rugby and sports in general.”

Lucy Englander, Commercial Director of Saracens added: “We are delighted to continue our exciting partnership with Hy-Pro International, seeing the brands Hy-Pro and Enmo featuring on our playing kit this season. Our relationship has gone from strength to strength over the course of our three terms together and we are thrilled to be continuing this journey for another three seasons to come.”