England Netball announces first steps in drive towards professionalisation

The plan to take the domestic game in the UK to new heights has been initiated with the activation of an open tender process for interested parties to participate in a relaunched Netball Super League in 2025.

Following a historic Netball World Cup this summer, with England’s Vitality Roses reaching the final for the very first time, England Netball has announced the first step in its ambition to professionalise the domestic game in the UK.

The Netball Super League (NSL), the UK’s top-level elite netball competition, will be relaunched in 2025, marking a significant milestone in England Netball’s ambition to build the most competitive, commercially vibrant and captivating professional netball league in the world.

In 2021 England Netball commissioned an independent review into the professionalisation of the Netball Super League which consulted with stakeholders across the sport, including Clubs, the Netball Players Association and its members, and other partners, and helped shaped a long-term roadmap for the development of the domestic game. The vision for the future has been created at a time when there is significant momentum and interest in netball, and in women's sport more broadly.

The new plans will see transformational change over the next decade in the on and off court product, driven by innovation and delivering extraordinary fan experiences to power the growth of the game. Significant step changes from 2025 will include clubs playing in bigger venues and arenas, enhancements in match day events to excite live and TV viewing audiences, competition improvements to deliver more thrilling, competitive and to the wire games and advancements in the elite environment to ensure players can choose and experience rewarding careers in netball.

The future NSL will be driven forward by clubs who share the collective ambitions for the evolution of the domestic game and can deliver the on and off court advancements needed. They will operate as part of a strengthened, connected model which will be led by a newly formed NewCo, to be established next year.

From today (Tuesday 10th October 2023), England Netball is welcoming existing clubs who believe they can play their part in bringing this exciting new era to life, along with new interested parties, to express their interest to tender to participate in the relaunched league from Season 2025.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Fran Connolly, CEO of England Netball said: “In 2021 England Netball launched its ‘Adventure Strategy’ which outlined the journey of taking our sport to new heights. Netball continues to go from strength to strength and is now the number one team sport for women in England, with over 3 million people playing annually and a TV audience of 5.6 million people watching this summer’s Netball WorldCup where the Vitality Roses made history. We now have a fantastic opportunity to build on this foundation and take our domestic game to the next level.