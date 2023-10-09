Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
WORLD CUP ROUND UP | Sarries Stars set for blockbuster knockout fixtures

09.10.23
World Cup Wrap
Wales v Georgia - Rugby World Cup France 2023

The World Cup pool stages reached a dramatic conclusion over the weekend, with plenty of Saracens stars having a say in the final shake-up.

On Friday night, Marco Riccioni and his Italian side were unable to secure a result against the hosts, as their world cup journey ended at the group stage. It was a challenging evening for the Italians, as their campaign drew to a close.

On Saturday, Nick Tompkins helped Wales secure a bonus point victory over Georgia, to set up a quarter-final with Argentina next weekend. In an entertaining match, Georgia rallied in the second half, although Wales always managed to keep them at arm’s length.

It proved to be a lot more challenging for England against Theo McFarland’s Samoa side, as the Pacific Islanders came within a last-gasp tackle of snatching a famous win.

In the end, Owen Farrell’s boot proved crucial, as he broke Jonny Wilkinson’s English points record and slotted an important conversion to edge his England side to victory.

Jamie George continued to impress at hooker, with Ben Earl, Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola doing the important work around the park.

Sunday lunchtime saw a thriller between Japan and Argentina, as the South Americans secured a last eight clash with Wales. Lucio Cinti and Juan Martin Gonzalez both started, as Argentina secured a bonus point victory to secure their place in the quarter finals.

Eroni Mawi and his Fijian side secured their place in the last eight, despite going down to Portugal in their final group match. In the end, a losing bonus point was enough to see them jump Australia and set up a clash with England in the quarter finals next Sunday for the first time since 2007.

Want to see our World Cup stars at StoneX when the tournament finishes? Seasonal Memberships are still available for the 23/24 season, click here for all the information you need!

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 68 - 10 Hartpury Rugby

Saracens Men ended their Premiership Rugby Cup campaign in style with a dominant 68-10 victory over Hartpury at StoneX Stadium. The Men in Black produced a stunning second half display as they scored 56 points after the break to record a confidence boosting win ahead of the Gallagher Premiership opener against Exeter Chiefs next Saturday. […]

07.10.23
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Hartpury (PRC - Rd 5)

Tom Parton says Saracens Men are looking to use Saturday’s final Cup outing to keep growing as they edge towards the start of their Gallagher Premiership defence. The full-back, who joined in the summer will be looking to continue his promising start to life in North London when Sarries welcome Hartpury to StoneX Stadium on […]

06.10.23
