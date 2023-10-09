WORLD CUP ROUND UP | Sarries Stars set for blockbuster knockout fixtures

The World Cup pool stages reached a dramatic conclusion over the weekend, with plenty of Saracens stars having a say in the final shake-up.

On Friday night, Marco Riccioni and his Italian side were unable to secure a result against the hosts, as their world cup journey ended at the group stage. It was a challenging evening for the Italians, as their campaign drew to a close.

On Saturday, Nick Tompkins helped Wales secure a bonus point victory over Georgia, to set up a quarter-final with Argentina next weekend. In an entertaining match, Georgia rallied in the second half, although Wales always managed to keep them at arm’s length.

It proved to be a lot more challenging for England against Theo McFarland’s Samoa side, as the Pacific Islanders came within a last-gasp tackle of snatching a famous win.

In the end, Owen Farrell’s boot proved crucial, as he broke Jonny Wilkinson’s English points record and slotted an important conversion to edge his England side to victory.

Jamie George continued to impress at hooker, with Ben Earl, Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola doing the important work around the park.

Sunday lunchtime saw a thriller between Japan and Argentina, as the South Americans secured a last eight clash with Wales. Lucio Cinti and Juan Martin Gonzalez both started, as Argentina secured a bonus point victory to secure their place in the quarter finals.

Eroni Mawi and his Fijian side secured their place in the last eight, despite going down to Portugal in their final group match. In the end, a losing bonus point was enough to see them jump Australia and set up a clash with England in the quarter finals next Sunday for the first time since 2007.

