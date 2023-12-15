Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Connacht (ICC - Rd 2)

15.12.23
In association with
City Index City Index
Nick Tompkins says Saturday’s crucial Investec Champions Cup clash against Connacht is the biggest game of the season so far as Saracens look to get their European campaign back on track.

The Men in Black welcome the Irish outfit to StoneX for the early kick-off on Saturday, knowing that a victory will bring them back in to contention for the knockout stages.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made four changes from the side that took on the Bulls last week in Pretoria, with one up front and three alterations to the back-line.

Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Alec Clarey continue in the front-row, with Theo McFarland coming in to the second-row to join Maro Itoje.

Juan Martin Gonzalez, Andy Christie and Billy Vunipola keep up their back-row combination, with the number eight free to play after having his red card overturned.

Aled Davies starts in the number nine shirt alongside captain Owen Farrell as his half-back partner.

Tompkins moves to outside centre and has Olly Hartley for company in the midifeld, and Lucio Cinti comes in to the back-three after an impressive cameo last week to join Sean Maitland and Alex Goode.

On the bench Logovi’i Mulipola could make his debut after joining on a short-term deal, and Theo Dan will be looking for more of the same after his incredible impact at Loftus Versfeld.

Tompkins says Saturday is a huge occasion for the club.

“Physically we weren’t there last week and we have had a long hard look at ourselves. We’ve got to be more consistent and decide who we want to be as a team.

We don’t want to over-react but we’ve got great leaders and have doubled down on the hard work. We are facing a very good team and this feels like the biggest game of the whole year.”

There are limited tickets remaining, click here to book yours!

Saracens Men team to play Connacht:

1 Mako Vunipola

2 Jamie George

3 Alec Clarey

4 Maro Itoje

5 Theo McFarland

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Andy Christie

8 Billy Vunipola

9 Aled Davies

10 Owen Farrell (c)

11 Sean Maitland

12 Olly Hartley

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Lucio Cinti

15 Alex Goode

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Tom West

18 Logovi’i Mulipola

19 Hugh Tizard

20 Toby Knight

21 Ivan van Zyl

22 Tom Parton

23 Alex Lewington

